Water quality improved for Boston-area beaches in 2020, but some lag behind

Carson Beach, City Point and Pleasure Bay in South Boston, as well as Revere Beach and Winthrop Beach, all received perfect scores, but advocates said they are concerned with lagging scores for Tenean Beach, which scored 79 percent, and King’s Beach, which received a 70 percent score.

The overall water quality for the 15 beaches the environmental group studied — which stretch from Nahant Beach to Nantasket Beach — increased to 93 percent in 2020, up from 89 percent the previous year, according to the study.

Water quality at Boston-area beaches improved overall in 2020, with five beaches receiving perfect scores, thanks in part to a somewhat dry year with less rainfall, according to a new water quality report card by Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

“While we are delighted with the progress that we have made on most of the region’s public beaches, we are disappointed to report that Tenean Beach in Dorchester and King’s Beach in Lynn and Swampscott were still unsafe for swimming more than one out of every five days in 2020,” Chris Mancini, executive director for Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, said in a statement.

“We are particularly concerned about the situation at King’s Beach, where filthy, bacteria laden discharges from both Lynn and Swampscott at Stacey Brook continue to threaten public health,” he said.

The group began testing the waters on a weekly basis in May 2020. Daily testing at Constitution Beach, King’s Beach, Malibu Beach, Tenean Beach, and Wollaston Beach began in early June and ended Sept. 6 last year, the organization said.

The scores reflect the percentage of water samples that comply with the Department of Public Health’s single-sample limit for bacteria.

King’s Beach took the biggest step back in water quality, falling from 79 percent in 2019 to 70 percent last year, according to the data. Tenean Beach’s water quality, meanwhile, improved from 67 percent in 2019, but advocates are still concerned that the beach scored 79 percent for last year.

“Our kids and families deserve better,” Mancini said. “We are calling on the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission and the Swampscott Water and Sewer Department to work together with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, state and federal regulators, and the community to Save King’s Beach, which is a critical recreational asset to Lynn’s kids and families. This is an environmental justice issue in a diverse, dense city where healthy green and blue spaces are at a premium.”

Revere Beach and Winthrop Beach made the biggest strides, improving from 87 percent and 78 percent, respectively, in 2019 to 100 percent in 2020.

Changes in the intensity of summer storms can affect the results, the organization said, and that likely plays a role in the improved scores seen at area beaches last year. The group said 2020 was a “relatively dry year” with few storms.

Eight beaches were rated between 84 and 98 percent, including M Street Beach (94 percent), Nantasket Beach (98 percent), Nahant Beach (96 percent), Constitution Beach (98 percent), Savin Hill Beach (89 percent), Mailbu Beach (91 percent), Wollaston Beach (85 percent) and Short Beach (94 percent).





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.