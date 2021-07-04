Woman assaulted at knifepoint inside Merrimac home

Authorities are investigating after a man broke into a woman’s home in Merrimac and assaulted her at knifepoint Saturday night, the Essex district attorney’s office said.
Police responded to the woman’s Hillside Avenue home at 11:10 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. She told officers she had been awakened by the man, and he threatened and repeatedly assaulted her.
She was able to flee to a nearby home and call police, the statement said. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment
Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears said residents should report anything unusual to police.
“This is an active investigation which means there are more questions than answers right now,” Shears said in the statement. “I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321, the statement said.
