Woman assaulted at knifepoint inside Merrimac home

Authorities are investigating after a man broke into a woman’s home in Merrimac and assaulted her at knifepoint Saturday night, the Essex district attorney’s office said.

Police responded to the woman’s Hillside Avenue home at 11:10 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement. She told officers she had been awakened by the man, and he threatened and repeatedly assaulted her.

She was able to flee to a nearby home and call police, the statement said. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment