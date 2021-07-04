Biden to host Independence Day event celebrating progress on the pandemic

For months, the White House had July 4 circled as a breakthrough moment in the pandemic, the point at which many restrictions could be lifted if the country met ambitious vaccination targets.

In bringing together about 1,000 people Sunday for the largest planned event of Biden’s presidency, the White House was forced to walk a fine line, striving to signal progress toward restoring normalcy while still acknowledging the dangers of a pandemic that continues to claim hundreds of lives a day.

WASHINGTON — On the day that President Biden had long anticipated as a milestone in the fight against the coronavirus, the White House was set to host a celebration to both commemorate the Fourth of July and herald the administration’s progress toward overcoming the pandemic.

Advertisement

The celebration at the White House was to include remarks from Biden and a barbecue honoring attendees — a group of first responders, essential workers, and service members, many of whom will be vaccinated and able to go without masks in accordance with guidance released in May by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In his remarks, Biden planned to reflect on the more than 600,000 Americans who have died from the virus over the past 16 months, a White House official said Sunday.

But Biden also intended to address the present, the official said, imploring unvaccinated Americans to get shots, and expressing gratitude to the essential workers and military families whose work throughout the pandemic has helped bring new cases and deaths down by more than 90 percent from their peak in January.

Still, the Biden administration has been forced to concede in recent weeks that many challenges lie ahead.

While the White House once targeted July 4 as the date that at least 70 percent of adults would be at least partly vaccinated, officials acknowledged last month that they would almost certainly miss that goal as the vaccination rate has plummeted from a peak in April.

Advertisement

But despite recent setbacks to his administration’s goals, Biden appeared ready to embrace the moment.

“The Fourth of July this year is different than the Fourth of July last year,” he told reporters Friday. “And it’s going to be better next year.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Former W.Va. lawmaker faces new Jan. 6 charge

A former West Virginia lawmaker faces a new federal felony charge after he livestreamed himself rushing into the US Capitol with a mob of then-President Trump’s supporters on Jan. 6.

A grand jury in the US District Court for the District of Columbia handed down a five-count indictment for former delegate Derrick Evans last week.

The new charge is for obstructing an official proceeding and aiding or abetting, which allows for up to 20 years in prison under federal law. He was previously charged with four misdemeanor offenses and pleaded not guilty to them in May.

The Republican resigned from the House of Delegates shortly after first being charged in January. He had just won his seat in November 2020.

After his resignation, Evans issued a statement saying that he takes full responsibility for his actions, adding that he deemed it best for him to resign to “focus on my personal situation and those I love.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

For corporate donations, business as usual

PROVIDENCE — As shockwaves spread across the country from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, corporate America took a stand against the lies that powered the mob. Or so it seemed.

Advertisement

Dozens of big companies, citing their commitment to democracy, pledged to avoid donating money to the 147 lawmakers who objected to Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s victory on the false grounds that voting fraud stole the election from then-President Trump.

It was a striking gesture by some of the most familiar names in business but, as it turns out, it was largely an empty one.

Six months later, many of those companies have resumed funneling cash to political action committees that benefit the election efforts of lawmakers whether they objected to the election certification or not. When it comes to seeking political influence through corporate giving, business as usual is back, if it ever left.

Walmart, Pfizer, and General Electric are among companies that announced their pledges on behalf of democracy in the days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent bid to disrupt the transfer of power.

The companies contend that donating directly to a candidate is not the same as giving to a PAC that supports them. Given America’s porous campaign finance laws, that’s a distinction without a difference to campaign finance experts.

The companies’ argument also glosses over the fact that, in large measure, they did their giving through PACs before their pledge, rather than to individuals, so in many cases nothing changed.

“Pledging not to give to a certain person doesn’t mean that much when there are so many other ways that corporate money reaches elected officials,” said Daniel Weiner, a former senior counsel at the Federal Election Commission who now works at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s law school. “These pledges are largely symbolic.”

Advertisement

Walmart’s moral stand lasted three months. In January, the retail giant said it would suspend all donations to the 147 lawmakers who objected to the election results. But in April, the company gave $30,000 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, the party organization that supports House Republicans in elections.

Two-thirds of those House members voted against certifying Biden’s win.

Walmart gave an additional $30,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee. That group is led by an objector to the election’s certification, Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who stands to benefit from the contribution along with seven other GOP senators who also sought to overturn the will of voters. Messages left with both committees were not returned.

In January, after the attack, General Electric said it would “halt donations to lawmakers who voted against certification” because “we believe it is important to ensure that our future contributions continue to reflect our company’s values and commitment to democracy.” But that’s not exactly what happened.

In April, General Electric gave $15,000 each to the House and Senate GOP election groups.

Likewise, Pfizer pledged to suspend contributions to Republican objectors for six months. But after only three months, it gave $20,000 to the GOP’s Senate group. Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo said the company drew a distinction between giving money to individual lawmakers and to groups created to help those same lawmakers. “We just don’t think it is an accurate connection,” she said.

Advertisement

Corporate donations to the party committees do not include so-called dark money contributions given to groups that are not required to disclose details publicly. Dark money is a favored vehicle for corporate giving.

“It’s completely frustrating from an accountability point of view,” said Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a Stetson University Law School professor who studies corporate campaign finance.

ASSOCIATED PRESS







