Demolition crews are wrapping up preparations to topple what’s left of collapsed Florida condo

The demolition plan calls for using small, strategically placed detonations, utilizing a technique known as "energetic felling" that also relies on the force of gravity to bring the building down. Levine Cava said the collapse would be confined to the immediate area, though advised nearby residents to keep their windows closed during the demolition to avoid any dust.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there was not yet an exact time for the demolition but that it would take place "as soon as possible." She said bringing down the building was "critical" to expanding the search for those trapped in the rubble.

Workers prepared what’s left of the Champlain Towers South building for a demolition that could come as soon as late Sunday as search-and-rescue efforts remained on pause and Tropical Storm Elsa drew closer to Florida.

Advertisement

"We pray for the limited impacts of the storm in Surfside so that we can continue unimpeded," the mayor said at a news conference.

Demolishing the structure was initially thought to be weeks away. But the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa added a perilous new variable to the rescue mission and accelerated demolition plans; the storm had weakened from a hurricane over the weekend but was still on course to reach the Florida Peninsula by Monday.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Centers shows Elsa veering toward Florida's western coast, away from Miami-Dade County, though storm trackers still warn that the area could feel rain and wind gusts from the system's outer bands.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CBS's "Face the Nation" that 80 percent of the preparation work for the demolition was complete. He said the plan is to bring down the rest of Champlain Towers South in a westward direction so that the debris pile is not affected. This would allow rescuers to access a broader swath of the wreckage, where officials and relatives are still holding out hope that there might be survivors.

Advertisement

Search crews have only been able to access a fraction of the debris pile since a 15-hour pause on Thursday over concerns about the remaining tower's stability.

"This demolition is going to open up a whole area, so we'll be able to pour more resources onto the pile," Burkett said. "We are going to attack it big time."

The death toll stands at 24 with 121 people still unaccounted for.

For nearly 40 years, Champlain Towers South was a familiar sight on the Surfside waterfront. Completed during Florida's condominium boom of 1980s, it offered a slice of oceanfront living at a comparatively more accessible price than the glitzy surrounding communities.

Surfside resident Darrell Arnold lives in a house on Harding Avenue, about a block from the collapsed building. Over the years he and his wife often posted up at the beach in the area behind the condo; it was their "regular place to go sunbathe and swim."

"In some ways, before the event, the building was just another building on the beach," he said. "Now it's a site of trauma and tragedy, a sign of - I don't know. I don't even know what it is. Is it a sign of mismanagement, over-optimism, negligence? I don't know. I don't know what it is."

Arnold said seeing the wreckage remains surreal and the collapse still hard to process. He said there seems to be "no alternative" to demolishing what's left of Champlain Towers South if it is not structurally sound. But he hopes the site can be converted into a memorial, at least for some period of time.

Advertisement

"At one point the word grotesque occurred to me to build something there very quickly like a for-profit building," he said. "At least there needs to be some time for that to be some kind of memorial."

On Sunday, he and his wife were wondering whether they would be evacuated for the demolition. Officials have said that no further evacuations should be needed, with residents of the nearby area safe so long as they stay indoors.

"Nobody's knocked on our door," Arnold said, "so we're wondering as we're getting ready to do whatever we do on the Fourth, do we need to leave the house? Or do we stay here?"

- - -

The Washington Post’s Nick Miroff contributed to this report.