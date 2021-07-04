Tropical Storm Elsa forecast to bring rain, wind, and ocean surge to Florida

"There is a risk of tropical storm conditions, storm surge, and rainfall impacts along the Florida Peninsula Monday night through Wednesday and the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday," the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. "However, uncertainty in the forecast remains larger than usual due to Elsa's potential interaction with Cuba."

The storm may then ride up the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coast, spreading more rain and wind.

Bearing down on Jamaica, Tropical Storm Elsa is sweeping across the Caribbean and is predicted to charge into Florida late Monday into Tuesday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and, possibly, coastal flooding.

Advertisement

The prospect of tropical storm conditions is a particular concern for South Florida after part of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside collapsed more than a week ago.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for the Florida Keys and will probably be expanded into South Florida during Sunday.

The Hurricane Center projects the center of Elsa to reach the Keys overnight Monday and be in the vicinity of Florida’s west coast on Tuesday, making landfall Tuesday night near Tampa with peak winds of around 60 miles per hour. However, this forecast could change and the storm could affect areas at considerable distances from its center. Downpours and gusty winds could affect much of the Florida Peninsula.

At 8 a.m. Sunday, Elsa was centered about 45 miles east-northeast of Jamaica and was headed west-northwest at 13 miles per hour. Its maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour had held steady since Saturday.

The Hurricane Center wrote that the storm appeared "a little better organized" in satellite imagery, as its center was underneath the most intense thunderstorms.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for southern Haiti, Jamaica, and much of the eastern two-thirds of Cuba, where officials evacuated 180,000 people. The storm has killed three people, one in St. Lucia and two in the Dominican Republic.

Advertisement

The Hurricane Center predicts 4 to 8 inches of rain in southern Haiti and Jamaica. In Cuba, 5 to 10 inches of rain are forecast. Localized amounts of up to 15 inches are possible throughout this zone, especially in the high terrain, causing flash floods and mudslides, the Hurricane Center wrote.