Just think of the energy savings from a digital currency backed by a central bank

Jim Puzzanghera’s reporting on the advent of state-backed digital currency and the effect it could have on Bitcoin (“Bit by byte, Fed brings the dollar into the digital era,” Page A1, June 27) glosses over one key point: A digital dollar under the control of the Federal Reserve would not entail the egregious consumption of electricity for which Bitcoin is infamous.
Most of Bitcoin’s energy usage stems from the computation required to satisfy the protocol that its mining network uses to reach a consensus on the state of the distributed ledger, or blockchain. Bitcoin’s proponents argue that much of the electricity it consumes comes from renewable resources, but it has been shown that more than 60 percent derives from fossil fuels.
A digital currency backed by a central bank would need only a tiny fraction of the electricity that Bitcoin uses, because access to its blockchain would be permissioned, that is, would require controlled authorization. Its carbon footprint would be correspondingly smaller.
At a time when the ravages of climate change are becoming increasingly obvious, we can ill afford the scourge of energy-intensive cryptocurrencies. To the contrary, the next generation of digital currencies must be designed to mitigate the climate crisis.
Frederick Hewett
Cambridge