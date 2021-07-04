Just think of the energy savings from a digital currency backed by a central bank

Jim Puzzanghera’s reporting on the advent of state-backed digital currency and the effect it could have on Bitcoin (“Bit by byte, Fed brings the dollar into the digital era,” Page A1, June 27) glosses over one key point: A digital dollar under the control of the Federal Reserve would not entail the egregious consumption of electricity for which Bitcoin is infamous.

Most of Bitcoin’s energy usage stems from the computation required to satisfy the protocol that its mining network uses to reach a consensus on the state of the distributed ledger, or blockchain. Bitcoin’s proponents argue that much of the electricity it consumes comes from renewable resources, but it has been shown that more than 60 percent derives from fossil fuels.