Portrait of N.H. boys camp does not match experience he had

Re “Historic N.H. boys camp had darker side” (Page A1, June 27): I believe that a camp counselor should receive the maximum penalty for any abuse for which he is convicted. I also believe that any campers who were abused should be respected and supported. However, a reader of your article would think hazing and bullying were rife at Camp Tecumseh. I have read “Lord of the Flies” and was a camper at Tecumseh for seven years and a counselor for another 18 (1959-1984). The experience was far from “Lord of the Flies,” despite the description of a former camper.

With the exception of my parents, Camp Tecumseh was the most positive influence on my life. The message was: You were to compete hard, do your best, accept loss with dignity, and cheer the opposition. Booing and other forms of bad sportsmanship were forbidden. Values were instilled in short daily evening services and through the example and wisdom of staff.