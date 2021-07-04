State’s housing woes don’t just extend to the Cape — they’re rife there

Thank you for dedicating most of your Opinion page on Monday to the important subject of housing (“Building better housing policies,” June 28). This is an issue that is essential to safe and healthy communities throughout Massachusetts.

Advertisement

In my former town of Dennis, more than half of the homes are second homes, about 80 percent of the homes are single-family homes, and about 30 percent of the land is preserved for conservation or recreation. In the last decade, with the ongoing conversion of year-round homes to second homes, Dennis has lost year-round housing for workers and senior citizens. There is less and less space for housing of any kind. This is not only causing a shortage of workers in the service industries but also affecting hiring in essential areas such as the medical field and public safety. This is a story repeated in town after town on the Cape.

I recognize the serious nature of the issue throughout Massachusetts, but please make an effort to bring some light to this Cape Cod “calamity.” The area deserves attention and action regarding its housing problems, just like the rest of the Commonwealth.

Robert Samoluk

Boston