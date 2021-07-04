Yogi Berra’s impact was beyond words, as the numbers will tell you

New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra at Yankee Stadium in New York on June 13, 1956. NYT

Though I enjoyed Kevin Paul DuPont’s column on Yogi Berra (“Putting a stamp on Berra’s fabled career,” Sports, June 27), I wish that he had discussed the 1950 season in pointing out Berra’s bona fides as a once-in-a-lifetime player.

In 1950, Berra played in 151 of 154 games (the season was shorter then). He batted .322, with 28 home runs and 124 RBI. But most remarkably, he walked 55 times and struck out only 12 times. Yes, in 1970 Johnny Bench hit .293, with 45 home runs and 145 RBI, but he struck out 102 times in 158 games. In 1950, Berra had 192 hits to Bench’s 177 in 1970.