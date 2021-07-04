Game 85: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

With an eight-game win streak snapped after 12 wild innings in Oakland on Saturday, the Red Sox will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon to take a weekend series with the Athletics.

Nick Pivetta is on the bump for Boston, having been up-and-down in recent weeks - after throwing 6 2/3 no-hit innings in Tampa Bay on June 24, he surrendered a season-high six runs on nine hits against the Royals on Tuesday.

James Kaprielian will be Pivetta’s opposite number, the righthander off to a solid start for the Athletics. His season debut came in Boston on May 12, pitching Oakland to a 4-1 victory for his first major league win. He allowed just one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts over five innings.