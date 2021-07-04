Game 85: Red Sox at Athletics lineups and pregame notes

With an eight-game win streak snapped after 12 wild innings in Oakland on Saturday, the Red Sox will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon to take a weekend series with the Athletics.
Nick Pivetta is on the bump for Boston, having been up-and-down in recent weeks - after throwing 6 2/3 no-hit innings in Tampa Bay on June 24, he surrendered a season-high six runs on nine hits against the Royals on Tuesday.
James Kaprielian will be Pivetta’s opposite number, the righthander off to a solid start for the Athletics. His season debut came in Boston on May 12, pitching Oakland to a 4-1 victory for his first major league win. He allowed just one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts over five innings.
Lineups
RED SOX (52-32): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-3, 4.43 ERA)
ATHLETICS (49-36): TBA
Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (4-2, 3.06 ERA)
Time: 4:07 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Bogaerts 0-3, Chavis 0-2, Devers 0-3, Gonzalez 2-2, Martinez 1-3, Renfroe 1-2, Verdugo 0-2, Vázquez 0-1
Athletics vs. Pivetta: Andrus 0-2, Moreland 1-6
Stat of the day: Pivetta has had better success on the road this season; 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA in seven starts away from Fenway Park, compared to his 3-1 record and 5.32 ERA in nine starts at home.
Notes: Only two Athletics have any experience against Pivetta, with Elvis Andrus (0 for 2) and Mitch Moreland (1 for 6) the only Oakland bats to have faced the Sox starter ... Kaprielian faced Texas in each of his past two starts, allowing five runs on 11 hits with 10 strikeouts over 12 total innings ... The Red Sox fell one victory shy of matching their longest winning streak of the season with Saturday night’s loss ... The Rays also fell on Saturday, with the Sox still leading the AL East by 4.5 games entering Sunday.
Aminn Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.