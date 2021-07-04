High five for Cam Davis, who fends off Troy Merritt in playoff to win Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis closed with a 5-under 67 to match Merritt (68) and Joaquin Niemann (68) at 18-under 270 at Detroit Golf Club. Niemann dropped out of the playoff with a bogey on the first extra hole, his first bogey of the week.

Davis missed putts to win on each of the playoff holes. The 26-year-old Australian left 6- and 18-foot putts high, a 25-foot putt low and a 19-footer high. He misread a break on a 12-foot putt on the fifth playoff hole, then won when Merritt made bogey.

Cam Davis won the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title when Troy Merritt missed a 6-foot par putt on the fifth hole of a playoff.

Niemann had a chance to win it on the 72nd hole, but left a 17-foot putt high.

Davis holed a 50-foot sand shot for eagle on the par-5 17th and birdied the par-4 18th to get to 18 under.

Niemann followed with two shots that went 569 yards and he two-putted from 14 feet to take the lead at 18 under, but he quickly had company.

Merritt, who was in the final group with Niemann, made his fourth birdie in a five-hole stretch to share the lead. Davis joined them with the eagle-birdie finish.

The 22-year-old Niemann shared the second- and third-round lead and was runner-up for the third time, including coming up short in a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Last week at the Travelers Championship, Harris English beat Kramer Hickok in an eight-hole playoff that tied the second-longest sudden death in PGA Tour history. Hickock stuck around to watch the playoff in Detroit after finishing 6 under.

Alex Noren (64) had a share of the lead at 17. He got out of the heat and humidity, but planned to leave the comfortable clubhouse as soon someone was a stroke ahead of him and that happened with a trio of competitors. Noren tied for fourth with Hank Lebioda (68).

Bubba Watson surged up the leaderboard earlier on the hot and steamy afternoon with a 64 to put him at 16 under. That briefly gave him a share of the lead, and he tied for sixth with Brandon Hagy (68).

Cameron Beckman, shown during the SAS Championship last October, won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, a PGA Tour Champions event, Sunday. Chris Keane/Getty

Cameron Beckman ran off five straight birdies to start the back nine and then held on at the end for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot victory over Ernie Els in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y., his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.

“This feels great,” Beckman said. “I had so much fun. Getting to play with Ernie and Darren Clarke, how much fun can I have?”

Beckman, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, earned full status on the PGA Tour Champions and a spot in the US Senior Open next week.

Els, who started the final round with a three-shot lead, closed with a 72 to finish second.

Beckman capped off his five straight birdies with a 50-foot putt across the 14th green, and with Els making a pair of bogeys, Beckman suddenly had a four-shot lead with four holes to play.

Then it was a matter of holding on.

The Minnesota native took bogey on No. 15. Els drove the green on the par-4 16h hole, his tee shot with a driver pitching 3 feet behind the hole, and he missed the 15-foot eagle putt. Beckman failed to get up-and-down for birdie and the lead was down to two.

Els caught the left lip with a 15-foot birdie attempt on the par-3 17th, while Beckman missed the green to the left, chipped to 8 feet and calmly rolled it in.

Staked to a two-shot lead playing the final hole at En-Joie Golf Club, Beckman pulled his drive to the left and into the water. He took a penalty drop and hit his third shot to 20 feet.

Els had 92 yards for his second shot, but left it some 25 feet short and was well short with his birdie putt.

“The only thing disappointing is my second shot on 18,” Els said. “I hit is so far short, and I leave the putt short. . . . It’s going to sting a bit. I think I might need to have a couple of beers tonight.”

Beckman lagged his par putt to a few inches, marked the ball to let Els finish, and turned and clenched his fist. It was the first time he showed any emotion.

Beckman finished at 12-under 204. He had only two top 10s in his rookie season, which dates to 2020 because of the pandemic, and spent time with his sister, who is a mental coach.

“I needed some help, let’s put it that way,” Beckman said with a smile.

David Tooms (67), Retief Goosen (66), Wes Short Jr. (68), Miguel Angel Jimenez (69) and Paul Goydos (68) tied for third.

Clarke shot 70 and finished three shots behind.

Australia's Lucas Herbert kisses the Irish Open trophy following his victory Sunday at Mount Juliet Estate golf course in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland. Brian Lawless/Associated Press

Herbert cruises to Irish Open victory

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert completed a wire-to-wire victory at the Irish Open at Thomastown, Ireland, shooting 4-under 68 in the final round to win by three strokes and also secure a place at the British Open.

It was Herbert’s second title on the European Tour, after the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2020.

Starting the last round with a one-shot advantage, Herbert briefly lost the outright lead when he was joined by Francesco Laporta after the Spanish player’s stunning run of six-straight birdies from No. 5.

Herbert then found himself tied for the lead on 17 under with American playing partner Johannes Veerman, who holed a long right-to-left putt on No. 14.

The Australian moved clear again with a birdie at the 15th, and took a two-stroke lead when he got up and down for par from one greenside bunker while Veerman made bogey from another.

Herbert walked down the last with a three-shot lead — and with spectators behind him holding up umbrellas in the rain — after a tap-in birdie at the par-5 17th. He punched the air with joy after rolling in a 10-foot par putt at No. 18 to finish on 19-under 269.

“It's an unbelievable feeling,” Herbert said. “It's a bit fulfilling. I was at a low point in my life two years ago here and I have gone full swing and won the event. It’s pretty satisfying.”

The 350th-ranked Veerman bogeyed the last, his par putt lipping out, to drop into third place behind Rikard Karlberg, a Swedish player ranked 611th in the world who chipped in at the last for birdie and a 67.

Karlberg and Veerman also clinched Open spots along with Herbert, as the three top finishers who were not previously exempt. The world's oldest major starts at July 15 at Royal St. George's.

Herbert is projected to jump to No. 54 in the world.