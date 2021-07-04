J.D. Martinez, Matt Barnes, and Nathan Eovaldi added to All-Star roster

“It’s awesome,” Eovaldi said. “I’ve never been, to begin with, so it’s going to be nice to have those guys who’ve been there before, be able to follow them, see how they handle everything. “Raffy, Bogey, JD, Barnes — having another pitcher there, too, with Barnes there — it’s going to be good. And everybody was so deserving of making the All-Star Game. I’m kind of at a loss for words. I’m very excited, though. I’m very honored to be in this situation.”

Martinez is making his fourth All-Star appearance and his third in four years with the Red Sox. Barnes and Eovaldi are both first-time All-Stars and Eovaldi said he’s glad to be making the trip with some familiar faces.

J.D. Martinez , Matt Barnes , and Nathan Eovaldi will join teammates Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in Denver for the All-Star Game on July 13.

Advertisement

In his 10th season, Eovaldi is having a career year, posting a 9-4 record with a 3.41 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 17 starts. He’s been durable and dependable for the Sox rotation. He considered reaching the All-Star Game later in his career a testament to the work that went into keeping him healthy after dealing with injuries throughout his time in the majors.

“It’s a big thing for me, for sure,” Eovaldi said. “Being able to play in the All-Star Game and represent the Red Sox. For me, it’s a big contribution [from] the training staff, the Red Sox in general. I’ve had a hard time staying healthy in my career, this year I’ve been able to stay healthy, so far. So hopefully we don’t jinx anything there. But you know, the staff has done an amazing, amazing job of keeping me healthy and on the field and taking good care of me.”

Advertisement

Watching the way Eovaldi has gone about his business this season, Barnes said there was no one more deserving.

“There might not be a person on this team that works as hard as that guy,” Barnes said. “He’s in the weight room every day. He’s taking everything seriously — video work, catch work — always trying to get better.”

Despite being second in the American League with 18 saves, Barnes wasn’t sure he would be tapped for the game.

“I knew that there was a chance that I was going to make it, but you’re never really certain. There’s so many good relievers in this game, especially in the American League. You’ve got guys having incredible years that are very deserving of being an All-Star as well.”

He found out during a team meeting Sunday that he made the roster and immediately called his wife and parents to share the news.

“They’re all ecstatic,” Barnes said. “They’re getting flights and hotels and packing their bags and getting ready to head out to Denver as well.”

Moreland to IL

The Athletics placed Mitch Moreland on the injured list before the game without disclosing a reason. The team also did not specify if he was on the 10-day IL.

The suggests Moreland’s absence is related to COVID-19.

“I wish I could, but I can’t,” manager Bob Melvin said when asked if he could provide more specifics.

Moreland was in the lineup for Saturday’s game but was replaced by a pinch hitter before his first at-bat. The former Red Sox first baseman has hit .238 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 57 games for the Athletics.

Advertisement

Oakland replaced Moreland with outfielder Stephen Piscotty, who was activated off the injured list.

Ohtani amazes

As the Sox continue their road trip against the Angels, manager Alex Cora had a passing conversation with Devers, both marveling at the way Shohei Ohtani has dominated at the plate and on the mound.

Ohtani hit two home runs Friday against the Orioles, to push his total this season to 30.

“He’s amazing,” Cora said. “It’s amazing. We were talking about it the other day, me and Raffy. We were like, the fact that he has to prepare to hit right, and everything that goes into that — watch video, mechanics, the weight room, all this stuff. And also the fact that he has to prepare to start every five or six days. I can’t even imagine what the routine is and the mental grind. So it’s fun to watch from afar.”

With two homers against the Sox already this season, Cora has enough firsthand experience with the kind of damage Ohtani can do.

“Hopefully, we can keep the ball in the ballpark,” Cora said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.