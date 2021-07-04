Luka Doncic, Slovenia down Lithuania to win its way into Summer Games for the first time

Luka Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning, 96-85, over host Lithuania to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games. Doncic — the MVP of the tournament in Kaunas — was simply brilliant: 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists, the first triple-double by any player in any of the four Olympic qualifying tournaments that were played in the past week to determine the last four teams in the Olympic field. “I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.” Lithuania was one of four nations playing host to Olympic qualifiers that ended Sunday, all four being winner-take-all events, one team from each region making the Tokyo field. And all four home teams fell short of the Olympics, as Croatia and Canada lost semifinal games — and Serbia, the reigning Olympic silver medalists, were stunned in a regional final by Italy. Jonas Valanciunas , Arnas Butkevicius , and Mantas Kalnietis each scored 14 for Lithuania, which will miss the Olympics for the first time since getting its independence from the Soviet Union; it had been to each of the past seven Olympics, starting in 1992 . . . Nico Mannion scored 24 points, Achille Polonara scored 22, and Italy reached the Olympics for the first time since the 2004 Athens Games — leading by as many as 24 before a stunned arena in Belgrade. Danilo Andjusic scored 27 for Serbia, which finished second behind the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games . . . Moritz Wagner scored 28 points and Germany is headed back to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, after topping Brazil to win the qualifying tournament in Split, Croatia. Robin Benzing scored 13 points and Maodo Lo scored 10 for Germany, which is seeking its first Olympic men’s basketball medal.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept control of the Tour de France on a rain-soaked second day in the Alps as a crash-filled opening week took its toll on rivals. “I’m sure a lot of guys suffered today,” said Pogacar, who retained the race leader’s yellow jersey by responding when required in the ninth stage. Both last year’s runner-up Primoz Roglic and former overall leader Mathieu van der Poel dropped out of the race before the grueling 90-mile route from Cluses to Tignes, France. Australian rider Ben O’Connor won the stage after launching a solo break with about 10.5 miles to go. Sergio Higuita was unable to follow the 25-year-old as O’Connor powered up the Col du Pré for the finish at Tignes. O’Connor struggled to fight back tears after his first tour win. Van der Poel held the yellow jersey for six days but relinquished it to Pogacar on Saturday. “We decided with the team that it’s in my best interests to quit the race and focus on the Olympics now,” the Dutch rider said after pulling out. Roglic crashed badly during Monday’s third stage in the western Brittany region and had been struggling since. The Jumbo-Visma team said the Slovenian rider would focus on new goals. “We took the decision all together with the team, it doesn’t make sense to continue,” Roglic said . . . European champion Mathias Flueckiger and French standout Loana Lecomte won the final mountain bike World Cup races before the Tokyo Game, solidifying their status as favorites to win Olympic gold this month. Flueckiger had the preferred starting position after winning the short-course race Friday and controlled the entire race in wet, muddy conditions in Les Gets, France. Ondrej Cink tried to pull him back on a couple of late climbs but finished 25 seconds back in second place. World champion Jordan Sarrou edged Alan Hatherly for the final spot on the podium. In the women’s race, Lecomte continued her perfect run through four rounds of World Cup races by beating Olympic champ Jenny Rissveds by nearly a minute in another dominant performance. Evie Richards finished third with world champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevote fourth, nearly two minutes behind her countrywoman . . . Marianne Vos sprinted away from a four-rider breakaway to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne, while Dutch teammate and reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen retained the overall lead in Ovada, Italy. The 34-year-old Vos, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, attacked along with Lucinda Brand, Liane Lippert, and Elise Chabbey on a hard climb with 47 kilometers left in the second consecutive mountain stage. Their group stayed away to the finish, with Vos winning the sprint ahead of Brand in second and Lippert in third.

SOCCER

Olivia Moultrie, 15, becomes youngest NWSL player

Olivia Moultrie, 15, made her debut for Portland on Saturday in the Thorns’ 2-0 win at Louisville, becoming the youngest player to ever compete in the National Women’s Soccer League. According to the Oregonian, Moultrie’s debut was a long time because she was being blocked by the NWSL from playing in games for the club, which prompted her to file a lawsuit. Last week a judge ordered the league to sign off on a contract, and the Thorns signed her to a three-year deal. Moultrie, who wore No. 42, entered the game in the 83rd minute as a substitute. “I didn’t know it was gonna happen tonight,” a laughing Moultrie told the Oregonian/OregonLive. “I found out about 30 seconds before I went into the game.” . . . The first home World Cup qualifier for the US men’s team, against Canada on Sept. 5, will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The venue for the match, announced Sunday, will follow the Americans’ opener at El Salvador Sept. 2 and precede a Sept. 8 match at Honduras. US players will train in Nashville starting Aug. 30, many flying in from European weekend matches . . . Toronto FC fired coach Chris Armas in the wake of a 7-1 loss Saturday at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat. Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is languishing in last place in the 27-team league. Armas, 48, was hired as Toronto’s 10th head coach on Jan. 13; the team has had to relocate to the United States for a second straight season because of pandemic-related travel restrictions . . . Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira was hired as Crystal Palace manager for his third senior coaching role. Vieira signed a contract until 2024 as the replacement for Roy Hodgson, who stepped down at the end of last Premier League season after four years in charge of the south London club.

MISCELLANY

Max Verstappen captures third straight F1 race

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg the pole position the won for his third straight race, while extending his lead over Lewis Hamilton to 32 points after nine races. “I’m a bit amazed myself how today went,” he said. “The car was on rails.” It was Verstappen’s fifth win of the season compared to three for Hamilton, who dropped down from second place to fourth late on after going too wide on a turn and rolling over a curb, damaging one of his tires . . . Josef Newgarden snapped his streak of late race misfortunes to win for the first time this season, leading all but seven of the 80 laps at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. The two-time IndyCar champion dominated the two races leading into Sunday, but late yellows altered the outcome and denied Newgarden two trips to Victory Lane . . . A member of the Serbian Olympic rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter Japan for the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in just under three weeks. Japanese health ministry officials were reported saying the unnamed athlete was isolated at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. Four others traveling along with the athlete were reportedly transferred to a facility near the airport.

