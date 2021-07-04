Red Sox’ Nick Pivetta keeps the A’s in check

Between two hits and two walks, the A’s had only scrounged up four baserunners against him. Pivetta wanted to finish the job.

Pivetta was putting together his best outing of the season, a bounce-back after going just 4.⅓ innings against the Royals last week.

When Nick Pivetta’s 3-2 curveball to Oakland Athletic Ramon Laureano just missed the inside of the plate, Pivetta dropped to one knee almost wishing he could have willed the pitch back to the black.

His teammates huddled around Pivetta on the mound along with pitching coach Dave Bush. With a moment to gather himself, he got back to work. He got A’s right-fielder Seth Brown to fly out to center field on an 0-and-1 fastball and walked back to the dugout satisfied.

Advertisement

Pivetta gave the Sox his longest outing of the season, a scoreless seven-inning gem in a razor-thin 1-0 win.

He finished with a career high 10 strikeouts, using all four of his pitches to keep the A’s lineup wobbly in the box. He overpowered A’s leadoff man Tony Kemp in the first at-bat of the game, striking him out on three pitches and getting him to wave at his curveball. No one else in the A’s lineup had any answers. Kemp struck out twice. So did Jed Lowrie. The only A’s hitter who survived the day without a K was Matt Chapman, who went 1 for 3 with a single in the first inning.

The Sox lineup had issues of its own with A’s starter James Kaprielian, who struck out 10 over seven innings. But they were able to give Pivetta a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning. Alex Verdugo delivered a leadoff double and J.D. Martinez followed up with a line-drive single that set up a first-and-third situation. Rafael Devers grounded into a double-play, but Verdugo was able to score the run that proved to be the difference.

Advertisement

Pivetta picked up his first win since May 26 when he went six innings against Atlanta. The Sox lost four of his six starts in June after winning nine of his 10 starts in April and May.

Pivetta spent the month getting hammered by homers. Nine of the 13 homers he’s allowed this season came in June and 15 of the 17 runs he had allowed over his previous five starts came via the long ball.

Facing Oakland for the first time in his career, Pivetta threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Garrett Whitlock took over in the eighth and worked around a one-out single by Sean Murphy to preserve the narrow lead.

Matt Barnes came on in the ninth and despite giving up a lead off single to Matt Olson, closed out the victory.

In taking two of three from the A’s, the Sox have won nine of their last 10 as they head to Los Angeles to finish up their six-game road trip against the Angles.





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.