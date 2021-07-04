Shohei Ohtani headlines AL All-Star staff selection as first two-way player in history of game

Boston has the most All-Stars for the first time since 2009, sending five. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez , starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi , and reliever Matt Barnes were chosen to join a pair of starters: shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers .

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the starting pitchers picked Sunday for the American League staff for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start for the AL at designated hitter.

Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a position player and a pitcher.

Advertisement

Houston and Toronto have four All-Stars each.

Ohtani received 121 votes in balloting by players, managers and coaches announced three days after fan-elected starters were revealed.

“The guy’s going to participate in Home Run Derby, pitch in the game and hit in the game. That doesn’t happen like ever,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said after speaking with AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. “So this is the one time ... even the non-baseball fan can really latch onto this and become interested.”

Babe Ruth’s pitching days were largely behind him by the time the All-Star Game started in 1933. Ruth made one pitching appearance that year, the final one of his career on the last day of the season. He last pitched with regularity in 1919.

Ohtani began Sunday with a .278 batting average, a major league-leading 30 home runs and 66 RBIs along with a 3-1 record and a 3.60 ERA in 12 starts on the mound to go with 83 strikeouts in 60 innings.

He was joined by fellow starting pitchers Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees (272 votes), and Lance Lynn (199), and Carlos Rodón (192) of the Chicago White Sox.

Advertisement

The Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto is set to make his debut at the MLB All-Star Game. He will join a plethora of young first-timers in the Midsummer Classic, including Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Devers.

Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber, the reigning NL player of the month, and shortstop Trea Turner also earned all-star nods for the first time, but Schwarber won’t play because of the hamstring injury he suffered Friday, and Turner said he hopes to play but is going to take it day-by-day and see how his jammed finger feels.

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (189) also was elected but is hurt and will miss the game along with Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who was elected to start.

Dodgers pull season sweep of Nationals

Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead single as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a seven-game season sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 5-1 win Sunday.

Los Angeles has won a season-high nine straight games since getting no-hit on June 24 by the Chicago Cubs, who have lost nine in a row. The Dodgers improved to a season-best 22 games over .500 at 53-31 following a sweep of the four-game series.

“Great series all the way around,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

Beat-up Washington has lost four in a row.

“It was a tough weekend. We’ve just got to keep playing, keep our heads up,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said.

Advertisement

In a game that started shortly after 11 a.m. on the Fourth of July, Joe Ross (5-8) threw his fastest pitch since the 2016 NL Division Series, a year before Tommy John surgery, making a 97.2 mph offering to Matt Beaty in the first inning.

The score was tied 1-1 when Gavin Lux doubled leading off the seventh inning.

Pujols, the 41-year-old three-time MVP signed in May after he was released by the Los Angeles Angels, hit for pitcher David Price (4-0) with one out and pulled a 1-2 slider into left field for a 2-1 lead.

With 2,132 RBIs, Pujols trails only Babe Ruth (2,214) and Hank Aaron (2,297). Pujols has a .345 batting average and 56 RBIs in 75 games against Washington.

Pirates end Brewers win streak at 11

Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson (4-8), who broke a personal five-game skid. The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history. The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

Anderson had gone eight starts without a win since May 9 when he beat the Cubs in Chicago.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece. Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Advertisement

Willy Adames led off the ninth with a double against Rodriguez but was stranded at second base. The Brewers were blanked for the sixth time overall but first since May 18.

Newman opened the scoring in the first inning with a home run down the left-field line with one out. It was his third of the season.

Freddy Peralta (7-3) had control issues with five walks in six innings. However, he allowed just two runs and three hits while striking out seven.