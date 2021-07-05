Discovery’s Shark Week returns Sunday

Discovery’s Shark Week has been around since 1988, and its popularity has exploded over the years. It has become a major boon for the channel, attracting high-paying advertisers and many millions of viewers, including people who don’t generally tune in to Discovery. This year, some of the festivities will also take place on the streamer Discovery+.

People love Shark Week, which begins on Sunday, for different reasons. For some, it’s an educational-tinged nature-programming event, featuring an animal that is beautiful and yet predatory. We should admire sharks, and we should be terrified of them at the same time. For others, Shark Week offers a more horror-movie-like quality, with thrilling and scary tales — many of them true — in the manner of “Jaws.” Discovery aims to appeal to both types of viewers, with a full range of programming.