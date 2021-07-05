Once an artist, now an administrator, Connie C. Chin prepares to lead Global Arts Live into a new era

Aronson says he is “overjoyed” to partner with Chin, who brings a unique skill set to the position. Born in Boston and raised in Cambridge, Chin is a former professional dancer with a psychology degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Yale School of Management. After initial post-MBA work in brand management with Ocean Spray and Kraft, she returned to the dance world to work at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival for 15 years, 12 of those as its general manager. Since returning to Boston in 2015, she has been president of the Norman B. Leventhal Map & Education Center at the Boston Public Library. She says the opportunity to work in her old stamping grounds with Global Arts Live is “like coming home in so many ways.”

Global Arts Live officially ushers in Connie C. Chin as its new executive director on July 26, marking a major shift in the nonprofit arts-presenting organization as it prepares to welcome back live performance. Founder Maure Aronson, who has been running the show for nearly three decades, will step back from day-to-day administration to focus on programming as the organization’s director of artistic programs. “Isn’t that going to be fun, to watch him set free?” says Chin. “We all can’t wait to see what he’s going to program next.”

Q. You grew up artistically in Cambridge, taking classes at Dance Complex, hanging in Harvard Square. Then you went to New York to dance professionally with the likes of Bill T. Jones, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Sin Cha Hong, Muna Tseng, Fred Ho. What was that like?

A. My career is very much downtown dance. I worked with some amazing choreographers, toured domestically, to London, Korea, Italy, with people doing really interesting work. It was very culturally diverse, though at the time we were just all making art together. I went to London with Jawole, and at the end of that run, she asked if I wanted to be a regular company member of Urban Bush Women. I would have been the first non-African American. But I’d already made my decision to go off to business school and quit dance. There comes a time when you’re no longer young, and I was interested in the way the world worked outside the dance world. And I wanted a family and thought I needed a different kind of lifestyle. [Chin and her husband have two daughters, who are 22 and 25.]

Q. How does that performing experience inform your perspective as an administrator?

A. I have an understanding of what it takes — a commitment of everything in your life, the ecosystems of dance, press, artists, designers, musicians, and presenters that are all working toward this incredible art form. Then you’re bringing audiences into the picture, who are coming from a very different world and different experience base. At Jacob’s Pillow, I had a lot of experience watching audiences puzzle over, be put off by, be amazed by, have some sort of beyond-the-brain experience of dance — that’s a magical thing. What happens in that transition, from what the artist is working on and what the audience takes in? How can we help them engage with what they’ve experienced?

As a board member of Boston Dance Alliance, I established a meet-up group to see a performance together and then unpack that, like learning circles. We did it twice at Global Arts performances, and they were amazingly successful. People said they really learned a lot and it helped make them feel more comfortable talking about dance. I would love to consider something like this. If you get people together to talk about the arts in this way, it makes a more knowledgeable, robust audience.

Q. What do you think are the most valuable assets you’ll contribute to GALive?

A. I’ve come to think of this point in my career as about developing institutions — fundraising, development, marketing, strategic planning, infrastructure — and it’s exciting that Global Arts Live is at a pivot point, launching a new stage of growth. The decision to hire a new executive director in partnership with Maure is part of this, as are the plans for the new theater [scheduled to open in 2025]. The 585 Arts partnership is an opportunity to involve the Cambridge community — businesses, artists, biotech industry, universities, city government — all of that can come together in an incredible way with this new theater. I see it as a nexus of community involvement that can be so powerful for everybody.

Q. Will understanding diversity be a major focus for you at GALive?

A. Diversity is part of Global Arts Live’s DNA already, so it’s woven into everything. For me personally, yes, it’s an alignment with the culturally diverse art I’ve always been interested in. It all comes together very organically with this opportunity.

Q. And at a time when the arts are perhaps more important than ever, don’t you think?

A. These times are so fractured and divisive, [with] racial strife, the pandemic, politics that are so polarized. What could be more important and joyful — and natural — than coming together for cultural experiences? Music and dance are a path to global understanding that can be so enjoyable as well as enriching, and bring people together.

Interview has been edited and condensed.