17-year-old lifeguard stabbed while on duty at Bell Pond in Worcester; four men arrested

A 17-year-old lifeguard was brutally stabbed and beaten by a group of men while on duty at a small public pond near downtown Worcester Sunday evening, police said.
Police responded to reports of a group of men attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Worcester police said in a statement. They found the lifeguard, who is 17, battered and suffering from stab wounds when they arrived on the scene, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are “not life-threatening,” Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said.
The lifeguard, who has not been identified, was on duty at the Bell Hill Park pond when he warned a small group of men that had been drinking and smoking that they would need to stop or would be forced to leave the park. As the group left, one of the men verbally berated and threatened the 17-year-old, police said.
That man later returned, accompanied by a small group who attacked the lifeguard, beating him repeatedly with a stick and stabbing him, police said.
Advertisement
One suspect, identified as Celestine Bigirimana, 22, of Worcester, was chased by police on foot and arrested near Wilson Street, about half a mile from the pond. Three other suspects in the stabbing — 19-year-old Mohamed Abdullahiv, 23-year-old Melquan Jefferson, and a 17-year-old who police did not identify, all of Worcester — were arrested after police saw them emerge from the woods in Bell Hill Park.
The four men face an array of charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, trespassing, and possession of an open container of alcohol.
They are set to be arraigned in Worcester District Court this week.
The shocking act of violence comes amid a statewide shortage of lifeguards that has exacerbated a surge in drownings over the past two months.
Advertisement
In May, 18 people drowned across the state, including a Worcester police officer who died trying to rescue a 14-year-old in Green Hill Pond. Two people died last week — a construction worker drowned in Scituate near Edward Foster Bridge, and a 19-year old died in a wrenching scene at South Boston’s Pleasure Bay.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com