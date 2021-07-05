17-year-old lifeguard stabbed while on duty at Bell Pond in Worcester; four men arrested

A 17-year-old lifeguard was brutally stabbed and beaten by a group of men while on duty at a small public pond near downtown Worcester Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to reports of a group of men attacking a lifeguard at Bell Pond at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Worcester police said in a statement. They found the lifeguard, who is 17, battered and suffering from stab wounds when they arrived on the scene, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are “not life-threatening,” Worcester police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

The lifeguard, who has not been identified, was on duty at the Bell Hill Park pond when he warned a small group of men that had been drinking and smoking that they would need to stop or would be forced to leave the park. As the group left, one of the men verbally berated and threatened the 17-year-old, police said.