Aly Raisman asks for help finding dog after he ran off during fireworks in Boston’s Seaport District

The six-time Olympic medalist asked her followers to not “go out and actively search for Mylo,” adding that he is “terrified.” Raisman said her dog has both a tag on and a leash.

Raisman tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that Mylo became “terrified” of the fireworks, which were happening in the area as part of the scheduled Harborfest celebrations .

Massachusetts native and two-time Olympian Aly Raisman is asking for help locating her dog, Mylo, after he went missing in the Seaport District on Saturday night.

“I was told that scared dogs will make bad decisions if they are pressured, and that is the last thing that we want to have happen,” Raisman wrote in a tweet.

The following afternoon on Independence Day, Raisman said she would be “forever grateful” if people could put up flyers in the Boston area of Mylo, described as a brown dog who weighs approximately 35 lbs.

She asked that if anyone does find Mylo, that they do not “post the location in social media comments,” but instead contact her directly at lynnraisman@gmail.com.

Missing Dogs Massachusetts, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, asked for help posting flyers of Mylo on Sunday evening.

“Looking for a lost dog is a quiet pursuit — walk quietly — no yelling,” the organization wrote in a tweet. “If you see Mylo on the move — just sit down on the ground & call the # on the flyer. Sitting allows his brain to slow down & realize you are not in pursuit. Don’t approach. Just wait and see if he goes to you.”

Fellow Massachusetts native and “Captain America” actor Chris Evans, reportedly one of the first people to meet Mylo when Raisman adopted him, also asked his followers on Instagram to “be on the lookout” for the dog if they are in the area.

