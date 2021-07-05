Firefighters band marching in Quincy Fourth of July parade revives driver who suffered a heart attack

The man was driving a float carrying children in the Squantum Independence Day parade, a celebration that has snaked through the streets of the quaint Quincy neighborhood for some 110 years.

In the midst of one of Quincy’s oldest traditions Sunday afternoon, one man had two strokes of luck — one, calamitous, the other, quite literally lifesaving.

As the float reached the school parking lot at the end of the parade route, bystanders noticed something was wrong.

“I hear some kind of commotion, and a woman yells something to the effect of ‘there’s no one driving your truck,’” said Brian Radell of Quincy, whose daughter was on the float.

Indeed, the man driving the flatbed truck carrying the float had disappeared from sight. But he wasn’t gone. He had slumped over onto the steering wheel, out of the view of those below. He was having a heart attack.

Then came the good luck.

In front of the float marched a group of men adorned in kilts, blowing away on the bagpipes, and beating rhythmically on snare drums. The Greater Boston Firefighters Pipe and Drum band is a volunteer group of firefighters from 22 local fire departments that makes appearances at processions, funerals, and every July fourth, a parade. They’ve marched at the one in Quincy for around 10 years.

“They just jump right into action,” said Radell.

Like a well-oiled machine, the band took maybe 30 seconds — by Radell’s estimate — to enter the truck’s cabin, stop the vehicle, shut off the motor, and pull the man down to the street to begin chest compressions.

“We went to work like we always do,” said Stephen Sweet, the band’s pipe major and a firefighter at the Quincy Fire Department.

The situation was dire. The man had no pulse and Sweet and his colleagues quickly realized chest compressions might not be enough to save him. So another one of the band members leapt into action, commandeering a golf cart to go retrieve a defibrillator from the firetruck at the back of the parade.

One shock of the defibrillator, nothing. A second shock, and the man’s good fortune kicked in.

“For that gentleman, this couldn’t have happened at a better place for him,” said Sweet.

The man was awake and fully responsive by the time Boston EMS arrived.

Sweet noted that this sort of happenstance is not so uncommon. Ask anyone in the band and they’ll say they’ve had to jump into action while off duty time and again, he said. This time just happened to be in front of a crowd.

“Time and place,” he says.













Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com