At least five fires in Brockton tied to fireworks

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated July 5, 2021, 16 minutes ago

At least five firework-related fires broke out in Brockton Sunday night, fire officials said, stoked by supercharged Independence Day celebrations that were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

One fire severely damaged a two-storyhome at 14 Martin St., displacing four people, the Brockton Fire Department said in a statement. The fire sparked around 11 p.m. after firework “debris” came too close to the home.

The other four fires were “nuisance fires,” authorities said.



