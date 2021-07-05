At least five fires in Brockton tied to fireworks

At least five firework-related fires broke out in Brockton Sunday night, fire officials said, stoked by supercharged Independence Day celebrations that were cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
One fire severely damaged a two-storyhome at 14 Martin St., displacing four people, the Brockton Fire Department said in a statement. The fire sparked around 11 p.m. after firework “debris” came too close to the home.
The other four fires were “nuisance fires,” authorities said.
