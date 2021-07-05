Matt Gilbert can’t review everything on TV, so . . .

My wife and I read Matt religiously, and our viewing habits are greatly influenced by his astute, empathetic recommendations.

He also happens to be a great human being.

Matt Gilbert, the Globe’s TV critic , is the best in the biz. Hands down.

That said, Matt can’t review everything on TV.

So in the spirit of collegiality, and with no extra remuneration expected, I have appointed myself the Globe’s TV commercial critic.

Let’s start by acknowledging there are some good ads.

The triumvirate of Geico, Progressive, and Toyota ads aren’t bad. It’s pretty amazing that Flo from Progressive and Jan from Toyota (not their real names) have become millionaires doing ads. I presume they pay the Geico gecko off in the dark.

Advertisement

But there’s way more bad than good.

The GMC ad promoting its drop-down tailgate is the worst. It shows myriad people streaming, like religious pilgrims, to a mountain top, carrying tailgates under their arms like they’re briefcases.

Have you ever tried to pick up a frickin’ tailgate?

And what’s with the ruggedly handsome guy who stands on the mountain top, like Moses, waiting for delivery of obsolete, feather-lite tailgates?

As if that’s not bad enough, the ad has that annoying “na, na, na, na, na, na, hey, hey, goodbye” song.

Goodbye, indeed.

GMC is a serial offender. Every holiday season, they trot out the ad in which a woman buys matching watches and her husband upstages her by buying a pair of matching, fully loaded GMC pickup trucks. When the little lady says she likes the blue one, which he had intended to give himself, the husband gallantly agrees to settle for the red one.

What a guy!

There are no, none, absolutely no good pharmaceutical ads. They’re horrible. Too many are animated. All show absurd real-life situations that are totally fake, all the while a voiceover warns that taking said medication may cause constipation, shortness of breath, hair loss, weight gain, weight loss, growth of a third eye. Oh, yeah, and death.

Advertisement

My personal favorite to hate is the colon testing one, in which an animated figure walks up to random strangers in random places, like a mall escalator or the beach, and asks them how their colon’s doing.

What?

If some little talking white square approached me while I was sitting on Bayview Beach down the Cape with a cooler full of IPAs within arm’s reach and asked me about my colon, I would kick him like a football halfway to Hyannis.

How’s my colon doing? None of your business, you little nosy cartoon.

Boston is home to two of the worst offenders: Liberty Mutual and Fidelity.

Forget the LiMu Emu ads. They’re dumb, and exploitation of an emu is asking for a PETA boycott, but at least the actor who plays Doug, a BU grad named David Hoffman, had the good sense to quit LA and move to Vermont. He’s cool.

The worst current Liberty Mutual ad is the “wet teddy bears as hot dogs.” It is too stupid even to explain.

Fidelity, meanwhile, consistently offers up the trials and tribulations of the ridiculously rich, struggling mightily with what to do with their millions. It must be tough to decide where to spend your fortune. Lofts in Manhattan? A house in Wellfleet? Revolution in Central America? What’s a rich person to do?

Advertisement

Fave to hate? Easy. The impossibly hip, mature “change in plans” couple.

Every time they discover they have sources of income they weren’t aware of or want to spend lavishly on a new condo or whatever, the couple visit their genial Fidelity broker, and the bearded, rakish husband goes, “Change in plans.”

Change the channel is more like it.

We’ve just emerged from the worst pandemic in a century. Lives and livelihoods have been taken and ruined.

Watching smug, satisfied 1 percenters bleat on about their unlimited financial options is about as welcome as a wet teddy bear.

Or an obnoxious animated figure inquiring about your colon.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.