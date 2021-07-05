One person dead after overnight shooting in Roxbury

A series of shootings in Roxbury early Monday morning left one person dead and three injured, police said.
An unidentified man died after he was found shot and run over by a car at around 3:05 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.
An officer was driving outbound on Seaver Street when shots were fired near the intersection of Sever Street and Humboldt Avenue, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson. The officer later found the man and police pronounced him dead at the scene. The vehicle the man had been struck with was still in the area when the officer arrived, according to Boyle.
Three other men sustained non-life-threatening injuries throughout the early hours of Monday morning, police said.
One man walked into Boston Medical Center with a gunshot wound at around 12:10 a.m. Police believe he was shot near Wheatland Avenue.
Another man was shot near 54 Hollander St. at around 1:48 a.m., police said. A third man was found at 198 Harold St. suffering from a gunshot wound at around 1:53 a.m.
Police have not determined if the shootings are connected. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
