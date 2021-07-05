One person dead after overnight shooting in Roxbury

A series of shootings in Roxbury early Monday morning left one person dead and three injured, police said.

An unidentified man died after he was found shot and run over by a car at around 3:05 a.m., Boston police said in a statement.

An officer was driving outbound on Seaver Street when shots were fired near the intersection of Sever Street and Humboldt Avenue, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a department spokesperson. The officer later found the man and police pronounced him dead at the scene. The vehicle the man had been struck with was still in the area when the officer arrived, according to Boyle.