Police release sketch of suspect in Merrimac assault

The suspect is about 40 years old, around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and has a thin build, short brown hair, and a light complexion with a seasonal tan, Merrimac police said in a statement. He remains at large.

Police released a sketch Monday of a man who allegedly assaulted a woman multiple times after breaking into her Merrimac home Saturday night.

Officers were first called to a Hillside Avenue home about 11:10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a woman in distress, police said.

The woman told officers a man had forced his way into her home and woken her up while armed with a knife. He then allegedly threatened her with the weapon and repeatedly assaulted her, police said.

The woman was able to escape during the attack and call police from a neighbor’s home, authorities said. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” police said in the statement.

Anyone with information about this incident can reach the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.

