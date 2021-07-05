Teenage boy in critical but stable condition after Somerville shooting

A teenage boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot in a residential area of Somerville early Monday morning, police said.
The teen, whose identity was not released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of Jacques and Grant streets around 1:35 a.m. , Somerville police said in a statement. He was taken to a local hospital.
Officers later found that bullets had been fired into a nearby apartment, police said. The residents of the apartment were asleep at the time of the shooting.
No suspects have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.
