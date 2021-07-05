Two killed in New Bedford crash

Two people were killed when a car slammed into a tree on Route 140 in New Bedford Sunday night, State Police said in a statement.

At 7:45 p.m., a 2010 Mercury Milan traveling northbound in the left lane veered off of the roadway, drove onto the median, and crashed into a tree near mile marker 6.2, State Police said.

The 38-year-old man driving the car and the 35-year-old woman in the passenger seat, both of Newport News, Va.,, were pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.