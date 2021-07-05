Maine priest is accused of abusing girl in the 1980s

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who previously led youth retreats is on temporary administrative leave while the Diocese of Portland investigates an abuse allegation, officials said Monday.

Known as “Father Bob,” the Rev. Robert Vaillancourt is accused of sexually abusing a girl in the 1980s, the diocese said. He has denied any wrongdoing and is cooperating with an investigation, the diocese said.

Vaillancourt, 67, attended several of the late Pope John Paul II's World Youth Day events and led Maine's delegation to the event at least once, in 2002 in Toronto, the Bangor Daily News previously reported.