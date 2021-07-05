Tropical Storm Elsa churns north, set to strike Florida, Southeast US

Stateside, the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas are under a tropical storm warning, as is the stretch of western Florida coastline from the Everglades northward to Englewood, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Myers.

Hurricane warnings are up in Cuba for the provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas, though the wind threat is waning there. Tropical storm warnings encompass much of the remainder of Cuba.

Parts of Florida and the US Southeast are in line for heavy rain and strong winds as Tropical Storm Elsa sweeps north from Cuba over the next several days. A minor storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land at the coast, is also likely in the Sunshine State, courtesy of what last week became the Atlantic’s earliest-forming fifth named storm on record.

A storm surge watch is also in effect from just south of Fort Myers to the Big Bend of Florida, where a rise in water levels of several feet could occur during the height of the storm.

Tropical storm-force winds were forecasted to reach South Florida by as early as Monday night.

Elsa will probably brush along the coast of southwest Florida on Tuesday before making landfall along the northern half of the Peninsula on the Gulf side Wednesday with peak winds of around 65 miles per hour. Afterward, its journey will take it through Georgia and the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday.

On Monday morning, Elsa was nearing landfall in west central Cuba. The storm was centered 55 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, a resort island offshore of western Cuba, at 8 a.m. Eastern time.

Satellite imagery revealed that Elsa was maintaining intensity as a 65-miles-per- hour tropical storm. Environmental dynamics were not supportive of much intensification — mainly due to dry air nearby — but weak upper-level winds could allow for a tough of strengthening before landfall in Cuba during the late morning or afternoon hours Monday.

Robust shower and thunderstorm activity was evident on the GOES East weather satellite, which also depicted outflow clouds, or signs of "exhaust" exiting the storm at high altitudes, fanning away from the storm. That's a sign of organization.

Storm impacts may begin in the Florida Keys by late Monday evening, with wind gusts over 45 miles per hour possible across the Lower Keys and exceeding 30 miles per hour for the Upper Keys. There will probably be a steep rainfall gradient, or change with distance, too, with 3 to 7 inches of rain west and only a couple inches east. A minor 1- to 2-foot ocean surge is expected in coastal areas.

Then gusty winds will begin to sideswipe the Florida Gulf Coast early Tuesday, progressing from south to north during the day. Gusts topping 40 miles per hour may only extend a few miles inland, though gusts of 50 miles per hour are possible along the shoreline from the Caloosahatchee River to Tampa Bay.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida tonight and Tuesday, where a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect," the National Hurricane Center wrote.

Some weather models indicate isolated gusts to 60 miles per hour are possible over the waters and beaches of Tampa Bay, especially if Elsa is able to take advantage of warm Gulf waters to maintain strength. That could kick up a surge of 2 to 4 feet, according to modeling from the Hurricane Center.

Landfall near the Florida Big Bend is looking likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with winds quickly decaying inland. Most of north central Florida from the landfall location to Jacksonville will see gusts rarely exceeding 35 miles per hour.

Rainfall will be more of a direct impact for many residents, with a strip of 3 to 6 inches looking likely in western Florida. Localized spots may approach 8 inches. Northern areas could see a broad 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher totals.

Elsa will sweep across southeast Georgia on Wednesday and Wednesday night and will eventually be shuttled up the southeast coast of the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday, finally exiting northeast away from the Outer Banks on Friday.

"There is a risk of tropical storm conditions and storm surge impacts along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday and Thursday," the Hurricane Center wrote.

A strip of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is likely along this path, primarily along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor through North Carolina. (A cold front to the west may help focus some of the tropical moisture ahead of Elsa and bring heavy rain to east central New York State on Friday, but that delicate overlap of weather features is a challenge to predict).

A few isolated tornadoes are possible in Florida, southeast Georgia and the Carolinas too, a result of the change in wind speed and/or direction, with height that will be present in the atmosphere Elsa drags in.

There is an outside chance Elsa's rain shield may clip southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod on Friday as the system accelerates to the northeast, possibly intensifying a tad while sauntering over milder waters from the Gulf Stream.

Meanwhile, odds continue to favor another active hurricane season for the sixth year in a row. Signals point to a renewed uptick in tropical activity later in July and particularly into August.