Change at the top at Duxbury schools

Superintendent has strong track record

Re “Duxbury schools chief exits amid strife: North Attleborough district welcomes him” (Metro, June 28): John Antonucci was the superintendent of Westwood’s schools for many years. When he announced his departure for Duxbury in May 2017, I sent a him an e-mail that read, in part, “Your tenure almost perfectly overlapped with my children’s elementary education. While hard to measure, I say without hesitation, and with all confidence, they will derive great benefit from that good fortune for the rest of their lives.” What happened in Duxbury is unfortunate, on many levels. But I will restate that Westwood was lucky to have him, as was Duxbury. It is now North Attleborough’s good fortune.