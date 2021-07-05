Globe writer Menzies’ legacy is embedded in Boston’s skyline and its neighborhoods

With the passing of longtime Globe journalist Ian Menzies, at 101, let’s salute his many contributions to the development of Boston (“Ian Menzies, once a Royal Navy man and eventually a top Globe editor,” Obituaries, June 27).
Vibrant cities need boosters and critics, and Menzies was both — a critical champion of the “New Boston.” He was an influential advocate of transformative changes in our city and region, including cleaning up Boston Harbor, depressing the Central Artery, strengthening mass transit, combating homelessness, and advancing racial justice. Amplifying the voices of visionary leaders from all sectors, Menzies reinforced some good ideas and challenged lots of bad ones. The cumulative effect of his columns was to elevate our collective aspirations and shape better public debate.
Urban historian Lewis Mumford advised aspiring city planners and administrators to know one city well. Menzies helped do exactly that for decades of Globe readers.
Menzies’ legacy is embedded in Boston’s skyline and its neighborhoods. We also can honor his legacy by debating the merits of specific proposals with his combination of enthusiasm and skepticism, and by thinking smarter about how individual public decisions add up.
Rob Hollister
Brookline
The writer is a professor emeritus in the department of urban and environmental policy and planning at Tufts University.