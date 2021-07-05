School integration is back. Congress should embrace it.

San Antonio’s “diversity by design” initiative uses Montessori and dual-language programs to attract a broad mix of families — including some from outside the district.

In Dallas, officials are reserving half the seats for low-income students and half for middle- and upper-income students at several city schools.

As the traumas of the ’60s recede into the history books, a piece of unfinished business from that era — integration of public schools — is quietly making a comeback.

And here in Boston, the School Committee is considering permanent changes to exam school admissions policies in a bid to bring more economic and racial diversity to some of the city’s highest achieving classrooms.

Now President Biden is proposing a $100 million grant program to seed more such efforts — a small, but significant investment in a strategy Washington has shunned for too long. Congress should approve the measure. And here in New England, school officials should make a vigorous play for the federal dollars.

Desegregation is a fraught subject in these parts, given Boston’s wrenching experience with court-ordered busing, which began in the ’70s and largely failed to achieve integrated schools. But the runaway success of the Metco program, which has been sending city students to suburban schools for decades, shows that integration has worked even in a region notorious for rejecting it.

And nationwide, the record is strong. Rigorous research by Rucker Johnson, a public policy professor at the University of California, Berkeley, shows that court-ordered desegregation in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s translated into large gains for Black students. Going to an integrated school for an additional five years boosted high school graduation rates by 15 percentage points. It also increased family income by 25 percent in adulthood. Students who attended integrated schools had better health outcomes and were less likely to go to prison, Rucker found. And there were no negative impacts on white students.

A series of Supreme Court rulings in the 1990s spelled the end of hundreds of desegregation orders and contributed to the re-segregation of America’s public schools.

But some of the most prominent integration efforts that survived yielded real benefits. Recent research shows that Metco participants who attend suburban schools dramatically outperform their peers in the city on high school graduation and college enrollment rates.

That’s not to say integration is a sure-fire strategy for academic uplift. But it is clearly an underused one. And there is evidence that it can deliver important nonacademic benefits, too — reducing prejudice and better preparing students for an increasingly multicultural workplace.

The Biden initiative would provide planning grants for districts or consortiums of districts interested in integration. Recipients could draft new school assignment boundaries designed to promote greater diversity, develop weighted lotteries that consider students’ socio-economic backgrounds, or plan schools that would be strategically located on the border between poorer and more affluent communities. The measure would also provide a handful of implementation grants for school districts that have already crafted well-thought-out integration plans.

The grant program, which builds on a measure that passed the House with bipartisan support last fall but stalled in the GOP-controlled Senate, includes several smart provisions. It would give priority, for instance, to the inter-district, urban-suburban plans that hold the greatest promise for integration. It would also provide a leg up for school districts that coordinate with local housing agencies. One possible way that could play out: helping families use housing vouchers to rent apartments in communities with higher-performing schools.

But if the grant proposal marks a serious effort to integrate the nation’s public schools, Washington can do more. The White House is calling for a relatively modest increase to an existing grant program for magnet schools that foster integration. Congress should up the ante — quadrupling the current funding to match a separate $440 million line item for charter school grants.

Integration should also be top-of-mind as Congress weighs a massive infrastructure bill. If lawmakers include substantial federal dollars for school construction in the package, they should give priority to projects that promote integration.

And any federal push on school integration should be met by parallel efforts in the states. Here in Massachusetts, lawmakers are considering their own incentives for school building projects that foster diversity. They’re also weighing a state-level grant program for districts pursuing integration. The Legislature should approve both.

If federal and state lawmakers work together on integration, they can make a real difference in the lives of thousands of students. And by giving more white, Black, Latino, Asian, poor, and affluent children a chance to sit in the same classrooms and learn from one another, they may even take a step toward piecing together our fractured democracy.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.