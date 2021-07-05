Angels’ two-way All-Star Shohei Ohtani on the mound Tuesday against the Red Sox

An injured right elbow that eventually led to Tommy John surgery limited Ohtani to seven more starts in 2018, none in 2019 and two last season.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a home run, the first of three he hit that night. Ohtani allowed three runs over two innings in a game the Sox won, 10-1.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox haven’t faced Shohei Ohtani the pitcher since April 17, 2018. It was his third start in the major leagues.

Now Ohtani, who faces the Sox Tuesday night, is an American League All-Star on the mound. He is 3-1 with a 3.60 earned run average in 12 starts and has struck out 83 in 60 innings.

Ohtani averages 95.4 miles per hour with his fastball and throws a splitter that has been practically unhittable this season.

As you also may have heard, Ohtani had 31 home runs, 67 RBIs and a 1.070 OPS through Sunday.

“This is the best level in baseball. For him to be successful and do both is amazing,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday. “I’m actually in awe with everything he is doing … This is something MLB hasn’t seen since Babe Ruth.”

Ohtani will face fellow All-Star Nate Eovaldi.

Ohtani was selected as the starting designated hitter for the All-Star Game. American League manager Kevin Cash is working on a plan to have him pitch, too. The Angels have approved of that idea, manager Joe Maddon said.

Taylor a star, too

The Sox have five All-Stars, the most of any team. So there is certainly no room for complaining.

But lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor had a good case.

Taylor arrived at Angel Stadium not having allowed a run since April 24, a string of 25 consecutive appearances and 20⅓ innings. That tied Daniel Bard for the second-longest streak in team history. Koji Uehara has the team record of 27 in 2013.

Taylor has struck out 26 and walked only seven in his streak. Opponents are 11 of 70 (.157) with two doubles.

On the bullen depth chart, Taylor shares the setup role with righthander Adam Ottavino. Lefthanded hitters have hit only .204 against Taylor this season.

Eight relievers were named All-Stars, either voted in by the players and selected by MLB to fill out the rosters. All were closers.

“That’s the nature of the voting,” Cora said. “When you go through your ballot, you see closers. They’re the ones that get all the accolades and the recognition. There’s a lot of good relievers out there.”

Arroyo returns

Infielder Christian Arroyo was activated off the injured list before the game and started at second base. He had been out since June 21 with a bone bruise below his right kneecap.

Arroyo had a brief rehab assignment with Triple A Worcester (two games, five at-bats) but was deemed ready to return.

“I felt great coming out of it,” said Arroyo, who has hit .264 with a .756 OPS in 41 games for the Sox this season.

Michael Chavis was optioned to Worcester. He has hit .207 with a .557 OPS this season, striking out in 22 of his 61 plate appearances.

Bello in Futures Game

Double A righthander Brayan Bello was added to the American League roster for the Futures Game on Sunday. He replaced Seattle righthander Emerson Hancock, who is dealing with an injury.

Bello is 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA in 10 starts for Portland and Single A Greenville. The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic has averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings and has a 1.01 WHIP.

Bello will join Triple A infielder Jeter Downs on the AL roster.

Sale’s schedule

The next step for Chris Sale will be two innings of live batting practice at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Fla. But with Tropical Storm Elsa bearing down on Florida, that could get pushed back. Minor league righthander Connor Seabold, who has been out all season with elbow inflammation, is scheduled for three innings …. Angels star Mike Trout, who has been on the injured list since May 18 with a calf strain, took some swings on the field before the game. But he is not yet running at anything close to full speed … Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was out of the lineup with a tight left hamstring … Through Sunday, Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos led the majors with 27 doubles. Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado were tied for second with 25.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.