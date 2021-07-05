Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies after suffering head injury in a fall

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died on Sunday after suffering a head injury in a fall, the team announced on Monday.

Kivlenieks, who was from Latvia, was 24. He played in eight career NHL games after making his debut in January of 2020. He also played for the Latvian national team in the recent world championships held in Riga, Latvia.

“We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time,” said Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson. “Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten.”