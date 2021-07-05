Game 86: Red Sox at Angels lineups and pregame notes

The Sox have played on 13 straight days since June 22. They will have a day off Thursday before a weekend series at Fenway Park against the Phillies, then the All-Star break from June 12-14.

The Red Sox took two of three from the Athletics in Oakland over the weekend, and have won nine of their last 10 as they begin a three-game series in Anaheim against the Angels on Monday.

Lineups

RED SOX (53-32): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (6-4, 4.04 ERA)

ANGELS (42-41): TBA

Pitching: LHP José Suarez (3-1, 1.98 ERA)

Time: 9:38 p.m.

TV, radio: ESPN, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Suarez: Xander Bogaerts 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Christian Vázquez 0-2

Angels vs. Pérez: David Fletcher 3-8, Phil Gosselin 2-4, José Iglesias 2-15, Anthony Rendon 0-7, Luis Rengifo 1-2, Max Stassi 0-3, Kurt Suzuki 1-11, Taylor Ward 2-5

Stat of the day: Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who leads MLB in home runs with 31, also leads the majors in at-bat to home run ratio at 8.94.

Notes: Suarez is making his first start of the season after nine appearances in a relief role (27.1 innings) ... Suarez pitched 5.1 innings and picked up the win vs. the Yankees in his last outing, which followed losses in each of his three previous appearances ... The Red Sox have gone 26-15 away from home. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Bogaerts with a mark of .386 ... Angels star Mike Trout has been sidelined by a right calf injury since May and was placed on the 60-day injured list on June 28 ... Pérez has won two of his last three starts, both against the Royals. In his last three starts, he allowed a total of six runs.