Marlins’ Sixto Sánchez needs surgery, will miss season

Expected to be one of the mainstays in the club’s starting rotation, Sánchez has been sidelined all season because of shoulder soreness. Sánchez recently experienced a setback while increasing velocity in a throwing program.

Miami Marlins rookie righthander Sixto Sánchez will miss the rest of the season after an MRI revealed a small tear in the posterior capsule of his throwing shoulder.

The 22-year-old from the Dominican Republic and top prospect in the Marlins’ system made seven starts last season and finished 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA.

“Obviously, awful news starting with him and for us as an organization,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said before Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I know we’d like to take the conservative route and hope we wouldn’t get to this but obviously we have.”

Indians’ José Ramírez back in lineup after missing 3 games

Cleveland Indians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was back in the starting lineup for Monday night’s game at Tampa Bay after missing three games because of a sore left elbow.

Zach Plesac is scheduled to return and start Thursday night’s game against Kansas City after being out with a broken thumb on his pitching hand.

The righthander will go to the team’s complex in Arizona during the All-Star break next week for a simulated game and then is scheduled to pitch against Oakland on July 18.

Ramírez was hurt diving for a ball Thursday in the series opener against Houston, one day after fouling a pitch off his left cheek against Detroit.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Ramírez was close to being able to play on Sunday.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate his willingness (to play),” Francona said. “He got there early on a Sunday. He went through all the steps and he goes ‘I know we’re beat up, I’ll play.’ And I said ‘would another day help you’ and he said ‘yeah.’ That to me is, even when you don’t want to do the right thing, you have to.”

Ramírez entered Monday hitting .265 with 18 homers and 50 RBIs.

“I feel much better,” Ramírez said through a translator.

Plesac was hurt while yanking off his undershirt following a rough outing in late May. He is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA in 10 starts.

All-Star Shane Bieber, placed on the 10-day injured list June 14 with a right shoulder strain, may be able to resume a throwing program in around 10 days. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner is 7-4 with a 3.28 ERA over 14 starts.