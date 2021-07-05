No. 1 pick quarterback Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence signed his four-year rookie contract Monday, clearing the way for him to attend the start of training camp in three weeks. Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Lawrence’s deal was projected to be worth $36.8 million and included a $24.1 million signing bonus. He will count $6.7 million against the salary cap in 2021. With Lawrence under contract, Jacksonville has now signed six of its nine draft picks. Lawrence is expected to be an immediate starter in Year 1. He went 34-2 at Clemson, recording the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback (minimum 30 starts) in college football since 1978. He finished his college career undefeated in regular-season play and led the Tigers to the national championship as a freshman in 2018.

US tops Mexico in its final match before the Olympics

Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States defeated Mexico, 4-0, in East Hartford, Conn., in the American women’s final match before the Olympics. The United States is now undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone US loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier. Heath started after coming off the bench and scoring in the United States’ first send-off game against Mexico on Thursday, when the Americans also won by a 4-0 score. She hadn’t played for some six months because of injury. Carli Lloyd got the start Monday in place of Alex Morgan, and midfielder Rose Lavelle got the nod while Kristie Mewis and Megan Rapinoe were available off the bench. The United States scored all its goals in the first half. Horan scored on a volley in the sixth minute, followed by Lloyd’s diving header in the 11th. After an own goal in the 37th minute, Heath scored in the 39th … Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola had surgery on his Achilles tendon in Finland. Spinazzola injured the tendon in his left leg in Italy’s 2-1 win over Belgium on Friday in the quarterfinals of the European Championship. The 28-year-old Spinazzola was in tears when he was taken off the field on a stretcher but he posted a photo on Instagram of himself smiling from his hospital bed after the surgery in Turku. Spinazzola’s injury affected the Italy players, who were upset for their teammate after the match. But it has also given them extra drive ahead of the semifinal match against Spain on Tuesday. “We have an added motivation: getting to the final so we can dedicate it to Leonardo Spinazzola,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci said. “Because it really was a tough blow to lose him to injury.

CYCLING

Anna van der Breggen extends lead in Giro d’Italia

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen of the Netherlands added to her overall lead in the prestigious Giro d’Italia Donne, winning a difficult uphill time trial by more than a minute over teammate and countrywoman Demi Vollering. Van der Breggen finished the 11.2 kilometer effort in 24 minutes, 57 seconds, adding 1:05 to her lead over Vollering and gaining even more time in her lead over Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, who had been second overall heading into the fourth stage of the 10-day stage race across Italy. Moolman-Pasio finished 1:30 behind in fourth place on the stage … The Tour de France took a rest day.

MISCELLANY

Women’s basketball director will step down after Olympics

USA Basketball women’s national team director Carol Callan will step down after the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her role as the president of FIBA Americas. Callan has been with the national team since 1995 and has worked behind the scenes to help the US win six consecutive Olympic gold medals. She was the person who made the call to players to let them know if they made a USA Basketball team. Callan also was in charge of the logistics whenever a team would travel to a tournament or training camp … High jumper Danil Lysenko was handed a six-year ban over an elaborate attempt to deceive anti-doping authorities, in a case which showed senior Russian track and field officials colluding to break the rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Lysenko tampered with the anti-doping process and failed to inform anti-doping bodies of his whereabouts. Two years of the sanction are suspended because Lysenko eventually admitted trying to deceive the Athletics Integrity Unit and cooperated with its investigations into other Russian figures. Lysenko won silver at the world championships in 2017 and world indoor gold a year later. Lysenko, 24, can return to competition in August 2022, when four years will have passed since he was first provisionally suspended over the whereabouts issue.…Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95.

