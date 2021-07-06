With movie sequel, there’s no stopping the ‘Downton Abbey’ brand

I have a distaste for TV shows that end and then return as movies. I disliked the first “Sex and the City” movie, and I despised the second one. Likewise, I found the “Downton Abbey” movie offensive, as it milked the brand shamelessly. The story line was barely enough to fill an ordinary episode, but there it was, at movie prices and an extended length. And I won’t even bother going into the “Entourage” movie, produced long after most viewers were sick and tired of the big little boys.

Go ahead and give a canceled series a proper ending with a movie finale, on the order of “Deadwood” and the upcoming “Ray Donovan,” neither of which involves theatrical release. That seems fair. But once the story is over, let it be, and spare us the extension of the franchise. “El Camino,” the “Breaking Bad” movie sequel, wasn’t bad, really, but it was certainly unnecessary.