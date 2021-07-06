With movie sequel, there’s no stopping the ‘Downton Abbey’ brand

I have a distaste for TV shows that end and then return as movies. I disliked the first “Sex and the City” movie, and I despised the second one. Likewise, I found the “Downton Abbey” movie offensive, as it milked the brand shamelessly. The story line was barely enough to fill an ordinary episode, but there it was, at movie prices and an extended length. And I won’t even bother going into the “Entourage” movie, produced long after most viewers were sick and tired of the big little boys.
Go ahead and give a canceled series a proper ending with a movie finale, on the order of “Deadwood” and the upcoming “Ray Donovan,” neither of which involves theatrical release. That seems fair. But once the story is over, let it be, and spare us the extension of the franchise. “El Camino,” the “Breaking Bad” movie sequel, wasn’t bad, really, but it was certainly unnecessary.
I mention all this because there is, of course, another “Downton Abbey” movie coming our way, creatively titled “Downton Abbey 2.” The first grossed a very healthy $193.3 million, guaranteeing more, more, more. “2” was originally meant to be a holiday movie, with a Dec. 22 release, but it has been moved to March 18, 2022. Returning cast members will include Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt, and Brendan Coyle, and new additions to the ensemble will include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.
