COVID-19 glitch ruins trip to Hawaii for Dorchester sisters: a cautionary tale

Kelli McLaughlin, 53, of Dorchester, had arranged what was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip to mark her sister Kerri’s 50th birthday. It would also allow them to honor the memory of their mother, who died of COVID-19 last year and who was buried without a family-attended funeral due to the pandemic.

Gathered at the Hawaiian Airlines check-in desk at Logan Airport, the three McLaughlin sisters and their two best friends hugged and high-fived and marveled at how lucky they were to be taking off for a 10-day vacation far from home.

But first the women, all fully vaccinated, had to check in with the airline to make sure their travel documents were in order, including proof that they had tested negative for the coronavirus within three days of traveling.

The rules governing travel have become a lot more complicated in the COVID era, even for a domestic flight such as theirs to Honolulu on May 24. But the McLaughlins and their friends were confident they had fulfilled all the requirements.

All five had tested negative for COVID-19 days earlier at the same facility. All five had downloaded the state of Hawaii’s “Travel Safe” app on their phones. All five had uploaded to the app their travel itineraries, test results, and answers to a medical questionnaire. And all five had received QR codes from Travel Safe upon completing all the steps.

But a Hawaiian Airlines manager found something amiss.

Peering into a computer screen at check-in, he said two of them — birthday girl Kerri and the third sister, Kim Flaherty — had red X’s next to their names. The others had green check marks.

But before the group could panic, the manager said no worries, it would all be straightened out when they arrived in Hawaii half a day later (nonstop flight time is 10 hours), Kelli and Kerri recalled in an interview.

The Hawaiian Airlines manager issued wristbands to Kelli and the two friends, which would allow them through the COVID-19 checkpoint at the airport in Honolulu, but not to the others.

The McLaughlin group knew anyone without proof of a negative COVID test would be required to quarantine for 10 days, which of course would ruin their vacation. But that hardly seemed a possibility, not according to what the airline manager was saying.

But paradise turned into a nightmare. Kerri and Kim — the ones with red X’s next to their names and no wristbands — were denied entry when Travel Safe agents working for the state of Hawaii said they could not verify their negative test status. They would have to quarantine or go home.

Kerri said she tried to explain. But the agents didn’t seem interested. For hours, Kerri called everyone she could think of for help, including the governor’s office back in Massachusetts. But to no avail.

Tears were abundant as Kerri and Kim boarded a flight home, their combined $1,600 in airfare wasted. (The other three stayed, but said they were miserable.)

In retrospect, they should have called a timeout and gotten to the bottom of it at Logan, even if it meant postponing the trip a day or two, Kelli and Kerri said. But they said they trusted the airline to know best.

“The manager said it was no big deal,” Kelli said. “If we were told there was any possibility of quarantine, we wouldn’t have gone.”

How did this happen?

All five women had been vaccinated weeks earlier. But that didn’t matter. What the state of Hawaii wanted was proof of a negative COVID-19 test. (Hawaii is the only state still requiring a test for travelers, but on July 8, the rules will change to allow domestic travelers to enter Hawaii with proof of vaccination.)

All five had gone to a testing site run by Project Beacon at Suffolk Downs. There was nothing wrong with that site, or the Broad Institute, which was the lab used to process the tests. The problem they faced was bureaucratic. The tests could not be verified because Project Beacon was not one of the dozens of testing sites Travel Safe had approved as “trusted partners.” The state of Hawaii said Project Beacon did not apply to be a partner.

Kelli says she overlooked that detail, focusing instead on the costs of tests at available sites around Boston. The Project Beacon tests were free, while other testing sites charged as much as $160 each ($800 for all five).

It was a mistake. “Believe me, I’ve been kicking myself over that ever since,” Kelli said.

But that doesn’t explain everything or exonerate Hawaiian Airlines or the state of Hawaii. For one thing, why did the system put in place by the state catch the flaw in Kerri’s and Kim’s uploaded documents, but not in the other three? All five were tested at the same site.

Why did Hawaiian Airlines encourage them to depart Logan despite the red x’s next to the names of Kerri and Kim and without wristbands?

And why couldn’t someone help solve what was pretty obviously a technical glitch?

The McLaughlin sisters are now demanding that Hawaiian Airlines at least refund the $1,600 it charged Kerri and Kim in total airfare.

At first, the airline refused, saying they went to the wrong testing site. After Kelli e-mailed a half dozen top executives, the airline sounded more conciliatory, saying the test requirements could be “confusing,” and offered a total $600 refund.

After being contacted by Kelli, I sent detailed questions to the airline and the state of Hawaii. Both responded by citing their test site as not approved as a Travel Safe partner. Hawaiian Airlines also implied there may have been an uploading issue with Kerri’s and Kim’s documents.

My intervention apparently prompted Hawaiian Airlines to double its refund offer to a total of $1,200. In reality, no amount of money can replace what the McLaughlins and their friends lost. But I think the airline should at least refund the full $1,600. Going to the wrong testing site wasn’t the fundamental problem. Bad advice and a suspect system was.

My advice to anyone planning to travel by air is to do your homework. And when you’re done, do it again. You need to be rock solid on whatever restrictions are in place in the states, cities, and countries you plan to visit. That way, you won’t have to rely on someone’s bad advice.

There’s no universal system. The European Union, for example, has a digital vaccine passport that is used by its 27 member countries. But the United States, which does not have a centralized system to verify vaccine status, is not part of the digital passport program. Most countries require Americans, even those fully vaccinated, to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within days of arriving and Americans returning home from overseas are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past three days and present it to their airline, according to CDC guidelines.

Requirements vary by country, and airlines, so it’s best to check with both. Also check to see if, like Hawaiian Airlines, the test needs to be done at a specific place.

A good place to start is on at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. It features a “travel planner” that allows you to search by city, zip code, address, or national park for restrictions at your destination. (Type “travel planner and CDC” into your browser to find it).

The CDC also has information for international travel (type “CDC and international travel” into your browser).

It’s also good idea to directly check the websites of the states, cities, and countries you are traveling to, as well as your airline’s website. Restrictions are constantly changing. Make sure the ones you are relying on are up to date.

Many people are taking their first post-pandemic trip. Try to make sure yours doesn’t end as disastrously as the one taken by the McLaughlin sisters and their friends.

