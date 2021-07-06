Digital health firm raises $55 million for early Alzheimer’s detection tests

Linus Health, a Boston digital health startup, has raised $55 million in venture capital to expand its cognitive screening tests for earlier detection of Alzheimer’s disease.
The firm, which had previously raised almost $10 million, has developed products such as a digital clock-drawing test that executives say is faster and more sensitive than the pen-and-paper test that many neurologists give patients suspected of having Alzheimer’s.
Linus says that earlier detection of the most common form of dementia can help people with Alzheimer’s make lifestyle changes and potentially obtain medical treatment.
The fund-raising round was led by Morningside Ventures.
