Recipe: Apricots are perfect every time if you roast them, then tuck them into buttermilk shortcakes

Serves 6

It's not easy to find a perfect fresh apricot, as most are grown in California and picked and shipped before they're ripe. Their season is short, from about mid-May through July, so eating and baking with the petite, sweet-tart stone fruits is a special treat. Here's one way to guarantee perfect fruit every time: Roast halved apricots with a dot of butter and a sprinkle of brown sugar for a lovely filling with whipped cream on fluffy buttermilk shortcakes.

BISCUITS

2 cups flour ¼ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ cup sugar 1 egg, lightly beaten ½ cup buttermilk ½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small chunks Extra flour (for sprinkling) Extra sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar to blend them.

3. In another bowl mix the egg and buttermilk.

4. Add the butter to the flour mixture and use a pastry blender or two blunt table knives to cut in the butter until it's the size of small peas. Add the egg and buttermilk and stir with a fork until moist clumps form. With your hands, gently work the dough in the bowl into a rough round so that all the flour is absorbed.

5. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured counter. Pat it into a 9-by-6-inch rectangle (about 3/4-inch thick). Cut the dough in half lengthwise, then make 2 horizontal cuts to form 6 squares. Transfer them to the baking sheet. Sprinkle the tops with sugar.

6. Bake the biscuits for 15 minutes, turning the baking sheet from back to front halfway through baking, or until they are golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.

APRICOTS AND CREAM

12 firm-ripe apricots, halved and pitted 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 24 small bits ½ cup light brown sugar 1 cup chilled heavy or whipping cream 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Place the apricots, cut sides up, on the baking sheet. Place a piece of butter in the cavity of each apricot. Sprinkle with brown sugar.

3. Bake the apricots for 20 minutes, or until they are softened. Remove from the oven. Place an oven rack 8 inches from the broiling element. Turn on the broiler and broil the apricots for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they caramelize in spots. Remove from the oven; cool to room temperature.

4. In an electric mixer, beat the the cream, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla until the cream forms soft peaks.

5. Split the biscuits in half horizontally. Place the bottom halves on dessert plates. Place 4 apricot halves on each. Spoon some of the sugar-butter sauce from the apricot pan on the apricots, if you like. Top with a large spoon of whipped cream and cover gently with the top biscuit halves.

Lisa Zwirn