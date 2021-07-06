Recipe: Make a beautiful grilled steak salad Nicoise with vegetables grown nearby

Serves 6

When the heat is on, turn to a composed salad, a plate of vegetables and meat or fish arranged like a flower garden, something like this steak salad Nicoise. Traditional Nicoise salad from Nice in the south of France is made with tuna, tomatoes, hard-cooked eggs, potatoes, and anchovies, and the plates are dressed with a tangy mustard vinaigrette and studded with tiny, piquant black olives. Think of this grilled steak version as a blueprint, adding whatever vegetables you grow or buy. Steam the potatoes so you don't have to wait for a large pot of water to come to a boil (not to mention the extra heat in your kitchen). Steaming helps the potatoes retain a lot more flavor. If you don't have a steamer, it's easy to improvise one with a round wire cake rack set in a deep skillet, or a colander or sieve set in a larger pot. You could even set a heatproof plate on top of wadded balls of foil. You only need about one inch of water and a tight-fitting lid. When the potatoes are tender, toss them with vinaigrette while they're still warm so they absorb all the good dressing flavors. Use the same steamer system to cook green beans until they are tender but still have some bite. Consider doubling the vegetables here so you can make composed salads all week. Season each vegetable with salt and pepper, and store them separately in the fridge until you're ready to add sliced roast chicken, grilled shrimp, or the classic garnish of tuna packed in olive oil. Vegetarian salads might include marinated chickpeas or white beans. A beautiful hearty salad made with vegetables grown nearby is one of summer's great pleasures.

VINAIGRETTE

1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons lemon juice 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar ¼ teaspoon honey Salt and pepper, to taste 7 tablespoons olive oil

1. In a bowl, whisk the mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, honey, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

2. Gradually whisk in the olive oil in a thin stream, until the dressing emulsifies. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

SALAD

1 pound baby red or yellow potatoes 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil ¾ pound green beans, stems trimmed 4 ripe multi-colored heirloom tomatoes ¾ cup pitted Nicoise olives or other small olives 2 small (8 ounces each) sirloin steaks Canola or vegetable oil (for the grill)

1. Fit a deep skillet or large saucepan with a steamer or round rack. Add 1 inch of water to the pot and bring to a boil. Spread the potatoes on the rack and cover with a lid. Steam over medium-high heat for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. Check the water level occasionally and refill the bottom of the pot with boiling water if necessary.

2. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and leave until they are cool enough to handle. Slice the potatoes in half and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons of the vinaigrette, the parsley, and a pinch of salt. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

3. Add more water to the steamer pot so there is 1 inch in the bottom. Put the rack in place and bring to a boil. Add the green beans and cover the pan. Steam for 4 minutes, or until they are tender but still have some bite. Drain in a colander and rinse with cold water until the beans are cold. Spread on a plate and pat dry with a paper towel. In a bowl, toss the beans with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper.

4. Core the tomatoes and slice them into 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Cut the slices into quarters or sixths to make bite-size wedges. Transfer to a shallow bowl and sprinkle them with salt and the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Stir gently.

5. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to 450 to 500 degrees. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel dipped into canola or vegetable oil, quickly brush the grill grates.

6. Set the steaks on the grill, cover with the lid, and cook for 3 minutes, or until they are seared. With tongs, turn the steaks. Cover the grill and cook for 3 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steaks registers 120 to 125 degrees for rare meat, 130 to 135 degrees for medium rare, or 140 to 145 degrees for medium. Exact timing depends on the thickness of the steak and the heat of your grill; a thermometer is important here. Transfer steaks to a plate and let them rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing.

7. To assemble the salad, slice the steaks thinly. Arrange the potatoes, green beans, and tomatoes on a platter or on individual plates. Scatter the olives over the vegetables and arrange the steak on top. Sprinkle with vinaigrette.

Sally Pasley Vargas