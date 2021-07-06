fb-pixel Skip to main content
Recipe: Skewers of jerk chicken kebabs offer fiery heat and warm spices

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated July 6, 2021, 1 hour ago
Jerk Chicken Kebabs.
Serves 4

Jerk spice mix, which comes from Jamaica, blends the heat of peppers like habaneros and Scotch Bonnets with the warmth of baking spices. It's often used as a dry or wet marinade for chicken or pork. Traditionally, the meat is cooked over an open fire made of wood from the allspice bush, which seasons the meat as it cooks it. Lacking allspice wood, some cooks toss cinnamon sticks and whole allspice berries onto the coals or wood fire (if it seems like a hassle, skip this step). For moist, fiery skewers, use boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Combat the heat with ice-cold beer.

4 scallions, 3 coarsely chopped, 1 thinly sliced
3cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1small hot chile pepper (haberno or Scotch Bonnet), coarsely chopped, with seeds if you want it hotter
1piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped
½cup canola oil
2tablespoons soy sauce
2tablespoons brown sugar
Grated rind and juice of 1 lime
Grated rind and juice of 1/2 orange
1teaspoon ground allspice
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
Canola oil (for the grill)
2whole cinnamon sticks
2tablespoons whole allspice berries
1 lime, cut into wedges (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 12 short metal or bamboo skewers.

2. In a food processor, pulse the chopped scallions, garlic, chile pepper, and ginger until they begin to form a paste. Add the canola oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, lime rind and juice, orange rind and juice, ground allspice, nutmeg, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Pulse to combine.

3. In a bowl, toss the chicken with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or for as long as overnight.

4. If using bamboo skewers, soak them for at least 30 minutes. Light a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to medium. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

5. Thread the chicken pieces onto the skewers. Discard any extra marinade.

6. Place the cinnamon sticks and allspice berries on the hot coals. Place the chicken skewers on the grill rack. Cover the grill, and cook for 10 minutes. Turn the skewers, cover the grill, and continue cooking for 10 minutes more, turning the skewers occasionally if necessary, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 165 degrees. (Total cooking time is 20 minutes.)

7. Arrange the skewers on a platter and garnish with lime wedges and the sliced scallions.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

