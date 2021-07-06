Shrubbly from Vermont is a new summer thirst-quencher

Shrubbly, a low calorie soda from Vermont made with a shrub and sparkling water. Handout

Shrubbly from Vermont is a new choice for a summer quencher. Lightly fruity and pleasantly tart, the low-calorie sodas are created from a shrub — a fruit-infused vinegar dating back hundreds of years — plus bubbly water. Matt Sayre crafts the prebiotic drinks in small batches with apple cider vinegar and organic fruit he grows on his Vermont berry farm, plus herbs and spices. There are two flavors: Lemon Ginger & Aronia Berry and Aronia Berry & Pomegranate, with cardamom and honey. The sodas can also become a fizzy mixer for a spirit. Available at Portside Market & Spirits, 50 Lewis St., East Boston, 857-233-2907; amazon.com; and shrubbly.com for $36 for a 12-pack.