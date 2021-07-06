The Tall Ship floating oyster bar docks at Pier One in East Boston

A new floating oyster bar housed on a 245-foot ship docked at Pier One in East Boston takes waterfront dining to a whole new level.

The Tall Ship, which had its grand opening on Wednesday, offers a menu of slurp-worthy local oysters, sushi, and meat, fruit, and cheese boards, plus a jaw-dropping view of Boston Harbor and the skyline.

The summery cocktail menu ranges from key lime coladas to the “knotty nauti,” a dangerous mix of jalepeño-infused Ocho Blanco tequila, passion fruit, lime, and a rim of Japanese spices. Lawn games and picnic tables are set up on the deck, which is crisscrossed with string lights, right next to the ship.