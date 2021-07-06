The Tall Ship floating oyster bar docks at Pier One in East Boston

A new floating oyster bar housed on a 245-foot ship docked at Pier One in East Boston takes waterfront dining to a whole new level.
The Tall Ship, which had its grand opening on Wednesday, offers a menu of slurp-worthy local oysters, sushi, and meat, fruit, and cheese boards, plus a jaw-dropping view of Boston Harbor and the skyline.
The summery cocktail menu ranges from key lime coladas to the “knotty nauti,” a dangerous mix of jalepeño-infused Ocho Blanco tequila, passion fruit, lime, and a rim of Japanese spices. Lawn games and picnic tables are set up on the deck, which is crisscrossed with string lights, right next to the ship.
The Tall Ship is helmed by Navy Yard Hospitality, whose other properties include Pier 6 in Charlestown and the ReelHouse in Quincy and East Boston. The hospitality group offers a revolving shuttle between Pier 6, the East Boston ReelHouse, and Tall Ship.
The floating bar was initially slated to be moored at the Charlestown Navy Yard when it received the go-ahead from the city in March 2019 as part of Imagine Boston 2030, an initiative aimed at activating the waterfront, among other goals to improve the city.
The Tall Ship is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It is located at 1 East Pier Drive in East Boston.
Live entertainment, retail, food vendors, food trucks, and pop-ups will dot the pier alongside the ship, according to the bar’s website. As of now, however, the event calendar is blank.
