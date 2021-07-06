16-year-old girl rescued during hike in White Mountains after hitting head on rocks

Rescuers were first notified of the injury at 10:17 a.m. after other hikers in the girl’s group called 911. It took crews over an hour to reach the girl, who was about a mile into Falling Waters Trail near Lincoln, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said in a statement.

A 16-year-old girl was rescued from a trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains Sunday morning after she slipped crossing a muddy portion of the path and smashed her head off of a collection of rocks, fish and game officials said.

Another hiker that passed by the scene provided medical aid until rescuers arrived, officials said.

Rescue crews reached the group at around 11:27 a.m. The girl was taken to an ambulance in a liter and transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, officials said.

The girl was among a group of ten people that had just departed for a six-day hike through the Pemigewasset Wilderness in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She was injured just an hour into the trip, according to fish and game officials.

Officials were not immediately available to comment on the girl's condition.









