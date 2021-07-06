Air Force veteran killed in Winthrop rampage remembered as joyful, compassionate

Cooper was shot and killed in a violent episode in Winthrop last month, alongside David Green, 68, another Air Force veteran in the town of 19,000, though the two did not know each other. The gunman was Nathan Allen, 28, who investigators said was motivated by racist and antisemitic beliefs. Allen died in a shootout with police at the scene.

These are some of the ways friends and family described Ramona Cooper, 60, as they gathered for her wake at Ruggiero Family Memorial Home in East Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

A doting mother who loved the sea. A kind colleague who looked out for her coworkers. A former Air Force engineer who delighted in the company of her fellow veterans.

Advertisement

After crashing a stolen truck, Allen spared white onlookers but shot Cooper and Green, who are both Black, numerous times. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Yet any evidence of June 26 and its horrific events was out of sight at the wake. For more than an hour, roughly 50 mourners stepped out of the humidity and hubbub of Orient Heights and into the cool, hushed atmosphere of the funeral home to pay their respects to Cooper and her family.

Cooper’s son, Gary Jr., and her sisters greeted the visitors. Behind them laid Cooper’s body, clad in white, and a bouquet of flowers. A crucifix hung a few feet above the polished wooden casket.

Anton Fletcher, who lived in the apartment above Cooper, solemnly made his way to the casket. The neighbors met each other a year ago, at a Fourth of July party, where each learned the other was an Air Force veteran.

While he described Cooper as “quiet” and “reserved,” Fletcher said they would run into each other when going to and from work. His heart sank when, hours after learning of the shooting nearby, Fletcher saw state police show up at the door of their building.

Advertisement

Fletcher, who is Black, said the incident unsettles him, and he tries not to think about it too much.

“It’s not like I’m absolutely petrified, stuck indoors,” he said. “But it is that looming sense of tension.”

Regina Robinson, Ramona Cooper's twin, embraced a mourner during the service. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A number of Cooper’s coworkers from the VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain paid their respects at the wake.

Herman Cole, 68, worked in the same warehouse as Cooper. The Back Bay resident smiled as he recalled Cooper’s compassion for her coworkers.

When he entered work, Cole would always wish Cooper a good morning; her reciprocal “good morning” was more than enthusiastic.

“I’m sure the people down the hall could hear,” he said with a laugh.

One cold winter day, Cooper noticed how the garage doors near Cole’s station let in a draft of frigid air.

Cooper told her director about the situation, and before the end of the day, a phalanx of space heaters guarded Cole and his immediate coworkers.

“She was the sweetest, kindest person,” he said, tears brimming in his eyes.

Ramona Johnson, 60, of Mattapan, offered an impromptu eulogy of her coworker.

“I didn’t know Ramona extremely well,” she told the attendees, “but I knew her well enough to call her my friend.”

Johnson said she met Cooper in 2015 at the women’s clothing store for veterans she runs. The two bonded quickly on account of their commonalities: They shared the same age, first name, and were both left-handed.

Advertisement

“She always had a smile on her face,” Johnson said.

A member of the honor guard played Taps during the service. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cooper and Johnson loved attending women’s veterans’ conventions together. At one gathering, Johnson left early and handed Cooper her raffle tickets. The next time they saw each other, Cooper owned a new pair of Bose headphones.

“You shouldn’t have left early,” Cooper joked.

AJ Castilla, who works with veterans, described Cooper as selfless.

“She’s a light that guy can’t extinguish,” Castilla said through tears, referring to Allen. Then he turned around and motioned to the room full of mourners behind him: “He tried to, but he failed.”

Seated at the back of the room, Johnson wept for her friend.

“I just wish she had been five streets over or something that day,” she said.

























Jack Lyons can be reached at jack.lyons@globe.com.