Brockton police searching for gunmen wanted in bank robbery

Police are searching for suspects after a Santander Bank branch in Brockton was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, police said.

The robbery began around 10 a.m. at the Santander Bank at 25 Torrey St., Brockton police said in a statement. Police chased two suspects donned in black hoodies immediately following the heist, but have not made any arrests, police said.

Police recovered two guns believed to be used in the robbery, a getaway vehicle, and an undisclosed amount of stolen money, officials said.