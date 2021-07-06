Connecticut beats Rhode Island to the punch on pot and poker

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I didn’t eat enough hot dogs over the long weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

When Governor Dan McKee signs the state budget for the fiscal year that started July 1 into law later this morning, you can expect him to praise lawmakers for sending him a plan that doesn’t raise taxes or overspend on federal relief money, and includes a little something to make almost everyone happy.

But there are two revenue-producing items that aren’t in the budget, and it looks like Connecticut is going to have a leg up on Rhode Island on both: cannabis and online poker.

While the Rhode Island Senate did approve a bill to legalize cannabis, the House of Representatives didn’t take a vote before the legislative session ended last week. All signs suggest that a legalization bill could be considered in the fall.

Connecticut beat the state to the punch by approving a cannabis bill, and some aspects of the law have already taken effect. As of July 1, adults can replace their nutmeg with up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana. In October, medical marijuana patients will be allowed to grow their own plants at home.

Retail sales and other growing rules are further down the line. The state expects retail to begin late next year, and all adults will be allowed to grow marijuana at home on July 1, 2023.

McKee and other legislative leaders have stressed that they don’t believe Rhode Island is in a race to approve cannabis – it’s been legal in Massachusetts for a while now – but there’s always the chance that the state could expedite its retail timeline in order to cash in before Connecticut.

When it comes to online gambling, Connecticut is years behind Rhode Island in sports betting, but the state has now legalized sports wagering, online casinos, and online poker. Rhode Island doesn’t yet offer online casinos or poker.

Poker is particularly significant because, even though it doesn’t produce massive revenue, the seven states that have legalized online poker are expected to eventually offer interstate gambling, which will be attractive to the gamblers seeking large prize pools.

If you flash back 15 or so years, you might remember all the online poker ads that aired on television. That industry largely dried up in the US because Congress approved the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act in 2006, which banned online poker. But the Justice Department recently threw in the towel on that policy, and Connecticut became the seventh state to legalize it.

⚓ From organic farm to armed standoff, the Providence man who was arrested Saturday during and after an hours-long standoff with police on I-95 in Wakefield has taken an unexpected path. Read more.

⚓ Here’s what you should know about the Rise of the Moors, the Rhode Island group that live streamed its standoff with police. Read more.

⚓ The Bristol Fourth of July parade was kind of perfect. Read more.

⚓ The only thing I could think about reading this story about Rhode Island’s copies of the Declaration of Independence was the movie “National Treasure.” Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Vanessa Venturini and Amanda Missimer, the co-founders of Food Recovery for Rhode Island, a program that aims to rescue and recycle food in order to address the state’s food waste and access issues. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Crime: Do not miss Dugan Arnett’s piece on a Massachusetts police chief who is still trying to cope with his father’s suspicious death in 1987. Read more.

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell explains how the governor’s race in Maine could offer clues about a comeback for former president Donald Trump. Read more.

⚓ Health: Doctors say the near-ubiquitous nature of hand sanitizer is a net positive. But it’s not without risks and should not be overused. Read more.

⚓ Sports: As long as Adam Ottavino continues pitching well, he should continue earthing in Fenway Park. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to sign the state budget into law at 11 a.m.

⚓ Governor McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding their weekly press conference at 2 p.m.

⚓ Democrat Oscar Vargas will officially be elected to the Providence City Council because he faces no opponent in today’s general election in Ward 15.

