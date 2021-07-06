Embracing AAPI ideas and history is more than a matter of diversity

I started writing to try to make sense of things I didn’t understand. I was born in Korea and when I was 2 years old, I was adopted into a white family, and grew up in a largely white community.

Being highly visible as different, and having that difference define you in certain ways, is a complicated way to understand your own identity. I didn’t know anything about the circumstances of my birth or whether my birth parents were still alive, or if I had any relatives still in Korea.

Advertisement

I think not having that knowledge, that sense of continuity with one’s own lineage can be very disorienting and stir up a range of difficult feelings. For me, writing became a way to put language and thought to those feelings, to be able to hold them.

I also loved reading. I loved the solitude it offered, the quiet. I kept journals and then later, started writing poems and short stories. I think writing can be a very liberatory practice.

In teaching writing, I try to help students to name and make explicit those ideas, values, and assumptions that have historically been considered and presented as neutral or default, to interrogate them, bring them to light. Deepening our capacities to identify how social, cultural, and political conditions have shaped our experiences and our aesthetics can help us understand that racism and all systems of oppression are made and upheld, not innate. This is a critical stance, as it challenges the status quo, but writing is an act of intervention, and language wields power.

— Mary-Kim Arnold, Assistant Professor of the Practice, Nonfiction Writing Program, Brown University, Providence

Advertisement

“An ongoing struggle I’ve battled since my graduate years.”

If the history department decided fifty years ago that Asian Americans didn’t have a history, what obligation do they have now?

Even today, if you read the newspapers, you see Conservative and mostly Republican attempts to ban critical race theory in high school education. These are efforts to ban ethnic studies; an ongoing struggle I’ve battled since my graduate years.

In the 1970s, it was students like me writing research papers about Asian Americans, gradually getting these papers published, and starting their own journals. We wanted to get our scholarship out there: heard, read, debated. We wanted to gain academic legitimacy as ethnic studies, not just special “diversity” courses.

It took a long time to get into the mainstream prestigious journals though it’s still unclear to me whether the history department at Brown would ever hire someone to teach Asian American studies specifically.

Fighting over hiring in academic departments is the bloodiest fight you can have. Departments have a lot of autonomy in the people they bring on board. If the history department decided fifty years ago that Asian Americans didn’t have a history, what obligation do they have now? Is the next hire going to be another Europeanist? Another Americanist? Already, those in East Asian history are in the minority so they have very little say who gets hired.

Personally, a huge crisis of confidence occurred when I came up for tenure and the Department voted unanimously in favor but the university committee on tenure denied me. It was scary... but Asian American representation had become a national issue and Asian American students and scholars from all over the country were protesting a lack of diversity within academia.

Advertisement

Eventually, Brown’s president, Gregorian, took my case and the board finally reversed their decision. The production and transmission of knowledge of Asian American history are important to telling the stories outside of white America. And I believe we will keep fighting, as we are in the current moment, on all educational levels, for recognition.

— Robert Lee, Associate Professor of American Studies, Brown University, Providence

Michelle Liu is the cofounder of Red Envelope Stories, a website and newsletter that shares short essays about grappling with modern Asian diasporic identity.