Humpback whale caught on camera breaching near Plum Island

“I just happened to look out the window and saw the back of the whale kind of coming out of the water. But the strange thing is it was literally 10 yards off of the beach, maybe 20 at the most,” he said. “We see plenty of whales going by Plum Island, but they’re usually much deeper water,” said Jesiolowski.

Craig Jesiolowski, who lives on Plum Island, said he was getting ready for work between approximately 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. when he spotted the whale surfacing.

A hungry whale was spotted breaching off the shore of Plum Island on Thursday morning.

According to Jesiolowski, the whale was feeding on pogies that collect in large schools off the shore of Plum Island.

“When the whale actually breaches and comes up, you can see the pogies almost flying out of the water, trying to get away as he goes up and then swallows them,” he said.

Jesiolowski admits that he and his wife were concerned the whale would beach himself. However, the whale seemed to swim back into deeper waters after feeding.

Since last Saturday, Jesiolowski has spotted three whales, and the frequent sightings have begun to draw crowds.

“One day there, the whale watch boat actually was coming towards the shore at Plum Island. Someone must have reported the whale there. They’re bringing all the spectators closer to the island to the beach to see it,” he said.

According to Peter Corkeron who heads whale research at the New England Aquarium, whale sightings close to shore aren’t uncommon.

“There are times of the year when you can see right whales from the shore off Providence. For instance, they come in close there. They’re also coming close around the north of Boston, and now humpbacks are doing the same thing,” he said.

From watching the video, Corkeron was able to identify the whale as a humpback whale who looked to be feeding.

The large mammals have been spotted around the state in recent months. Back in May, a video was released of two endangered whales hugging off the Cape Cod shore.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.